Dolphins-Chiefs Week 3 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Takers?

The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

For a second consecutive week, it's a clean sweep of a predicted Dolphins loss, and those who project a final score also pretty much are in agreement the game won't be close, though there are some exceptions there.

Unfortunately, this is where things stand with the Dolphins, who won't get the benefit of the doubt until they at the very least play a game where the outcome isn't decided before the fourth quarter.

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilbert Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 31, Dolphins 17

Nick Brinkerhoff: Chiefs 34, Dolphins 13

Chris Bumbaca: Chiefs 23, Dolphins 13

Nate Davis: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 13

Adam Kaufman: Chiefs 31, Dolphins 17

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Chiefs 38, Dolphins 20

Analysis: The Chiefs return to where Patrick Mahomes once enjoyed his first Super Bowl winning glory seven years ago. They look a lot more complete as he's expanded his weapons and looks sharp coming off knee surgery. Kansas City will also run all over Miami with Kenneth Walker III. Miami doesn't have much to challenge at home.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Dolphins 14

Matt Bowen: Chiefs

Mike Clay: Chiefs

• Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs

Dan Graziano: Chiefs

• Kalyn Kahler: Chiefs

Pamela Maldonado: Chiefs

Eric Moody: Chiefs

Jason Reid: Chiefs

• Benjamin Solak: Chiefs

• Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs

Seth Wickersham: Chiefs

Analysis: In 1971, these two teams played the longest game in NFL history. For Dolphins fans who attend this one, it will feel even longer.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 9

Jeremy Bergman: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 16 Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs 24, Dolphins 18 Gennaro Filice: Chiefs 33, Dolphins 14 Bobby Kownack: Chiefs 35, Dolphins 11 Dan Parr: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 14

Analysis: The Chiefs are 2-0, but this is their first road game. It won't matter. Miami is playing a lot of young players and building for the future. They won't win many games, and they won't win their first here. Look for a big day by the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 10

Zach Berman: Chiefs

Chad Graff: Chiefs

Jon Greenberg: Chiefs

Larry Holder: Chiefs

Josh Kendall: Chiefs

Nick Kosmider: Chiefs

Steve Louis Goldstein: Chiefs

Austin Mock: Chiefs

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: The Dolphins will win some games at some point because their slew of young players will continue to develop through their rookie year, but it's just very difficult to envision them even staying close with the veteran Chiefs, let alone pull off what would be a gigantic upset. The return of Chop Robinson should help the defense, but there were leaks all over the place against the 49ers, too many to fix in one week before facing Kansas City. And the offense simply isn't ready to keep up in a shootout.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Dolphins 9