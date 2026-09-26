Dolphins-Chiefs Week 3 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Takers?
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2026 season when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
For a second consecutive week, it's a clean sweep of a predicted Dolphins loss, and those who project a final score also pretty much are in agreement the game won't be close, though there are some exceptions there.
Unfortunately, this is where things stand with the Dolphins, who won't get the benefit of the doubt until they at the very least play a game where the outcome isn't decided before the fourth quarter.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Chiefs
Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
Gilbert Manzano: Chiefs
Conor Orr: Chiefs
John Pluym: Chiefs
Matt Verderame: Chiefs
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 31, Dolphins 17
Nick Brinkerhoff: Chiefs 34, Dolphins 13
Chris Bumbaca: Chiefs 23, Dolphins 13
Nate Davis: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 13
Adam Kaufman: Chiefs 31, Dolphins 17
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Chiefs 38, Dolphins 20
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Chiefs return to where Patrick Mahomes once enjoyed his first Super Bowl winning glory seven years ago. They look a lot more complete as he's expanded his weapons and looks sharp coming off knee surgery. Kansas City will also run all over Miami with Kenneth Walker III. Miami doesn't have much to challenge at home.
Prediction: Chiefs 34, Dolphins 14
ESPN
• Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs
• Kalyn Kahler: Chiefs
• Benjamin Solak: Chiefs
• Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs
NBC Sports
Analysis: In 1971, these two teams played the longest game in NFL history. For Dolphins fans who attend this one, it will feel even longer.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 9
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 16
Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs 24, Dolphins 18
Gennaro Filice: Chiefs 33, Dolphins 14
Bobby Kownack: Chiefs 35, Dolphins 11
Dan Parr: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 14
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Chiefs are 2-0, but this is their first road game. It won't matter. Miami is playing a lot of young players and building for the future. They won't win many games, and they won't win their first here. Look for a big day by the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.
Prediction: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 10
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Chiefs
Chad Graff: Chiefs
Jon Greenberg: Chiefs
Larry Holder: Chiefs
Josh Kendall: Chiefs
Nick Kosmider: Chiefs
Steve Louis Goldstein: Chiefs
Austin Mock: Chiefs
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: The Dolphins will win some games at some point because their slew of young players will continue to develop through their rookie year, but it's just very difficult to envision them even staying close with the veteran Chiefs, let alone pull off what would be a gigantic upset. The return of Chop Robinson should help the defense, but there were leaks all over the place against the 49ers, too many to fix in one week before facing Kansas City. And the offense simply isn't ready to keep up in a shootout.
Prediction: Chiefs 34, Dolphins 9
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL