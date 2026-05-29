Dolphins Friday Mailbag: How Should the Team Manage Achane?

Part of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag for the final weekend of May 2026:

From Mark Lever:

For our home opener, we play Kansas City at 1 p.m. As you know, we have the No. 1 home field advantage in the league. Is there any way we could squeak out a win with Kansas City sitting on the hot sidelines?

Hey Mark, this will be a much easier question to answer after we see what happens in Weeks 1 and 2, first with how the Dolphins look in their first two games and also with how Patrick Mahomes looks coming back from his torn ACL. But you are correct in pointing out the Dolphins’ major home-field advantage in September games at Hard Rock Stadium — and, yes, it’s the biggest in the NFL because of the major difference in temperature between each sideline. Whether that can lead to a Dolphins win against the Chiefs is tough to predict, but there’s a reason they play the games.

From John Pardue:

Alain, have you noticed Mason Reiger the edge from Wisconsin? I haven’t heard anyone mention him? Might not notice him until pads come on.

Hey John, you are correct in that he’s much more likely to be able to get some attention when the pads come on. The media exposure so far this spring has consisted of 40 minutes of rookie minicamp and two OTA practices, and you’re correct in that he hasn’t necessarily flashed, though it’s difficult for any edge defender to do that at this time.

From Not Really Jerry Mathers:

My take that everyone will hate: since expectations are low for 2026, I'd give Achane fewer touches, basically make him RB2. Saves wear and tear and keeps him fresher for 2027 when we have a shot at doing something. Whatcha think?

I’d give your take major points for originality, but it’s unfortunately not how things work. Competitors want to compete and coaches want to win, so Jeff Hafley and Bobby Slowik will give Achane the ball as often as they can to try to win while at the same time being careful not to overwork him. But Hafley wants to win and build a winning culture, so the idea of saving Achane for 2027 simply isn’t going to fly.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain! As a young kid I remember Manny Fernandez making all those plays. Oh, to have another Manny Fernandez or another Bryan Cox, who is another of my all-time favorite players. Him taking on the entire Cincinnati bench is one of all-time favorite memories. I know it's only early. I know defense has the edge without pads, etc. But the under/overthrows by Willis is concerning. Lack of chemistry? Learning playbook still? Or do we have another Jay Fiedler? Good QB but not the most accurate guy. Always look forward to all the written stuff on SI.Com plus informative, with some humor thrown in on both All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts.

Hey Dave, I’ll tell you right off the bat that Bryan Cox also was one of my favorite all-time Dolphins player because of his toughness and his heart. And Manny Fernandez, who passed away last weekend, was the definition of a big-game player. With Willis, yes, it’s way too early to be concerned about accuracy issues and when we talk about “chemistry” with receivers, a part of that is the receivers being where they’re supposed to be at the right time on each pattern and the QB developing that trust that it will happen. Willis has shown himself since entering the NFL to be a clearly better athlete than Fiedler, and that includes being more accurate. I wouldn’t sweat it just yet.

From Matthew:

Hi Alain, more of a Collective question for you (if you'll allow it). Which episode do you think will include 0 mention of the previous QB by TD/Omar? Would you be willing to wear the Dolphins jersey on the following episode in celebration? Thanks as always Alain.

Hey Matthew, even though it’s a podcast question, I’ll address it here because there’s some relevance and I know this might bother you, but I’m also somebody who will mention the previous quarterback on podcasts — and in writing. As I pointed out in a Collective show Friday, Tua Tagovailoa was the starting quarterback for the past five-plus seasons and the guy the Dolphins built everything around, so to me he remains relevant at least for a while longer.

From José L. Lamas:

Is the new Dolphins defense more physical or are we still soft?

Hey José, if we went by practice Wednesday in the second open OTA, there would be no question about it after the defenders all were trying to punch out the ball after each completion or when Jordyn Brooks stood his ground and had Jaylen Wright run smack into him. But the real answer will come over the summer. Besides, from where I sat, I thought the issue of “softness” with the Dolphins in recent years applied more to the offense and it wasn’t even an issue of softness but rather of being a finesse and speed group instead of being a physical one. And whether that’s changed there also will have to wait until the summer.

From subscatter:

Do you think Achane stays for all the years on his new deal?

Achane’s contract runs through the 2030 season, which is five more years and would give him eight full years in the NFL. That’s a pretty long time for a running back, so I’ll go ahead and predict that, no, he will not be with the Dolphins for the length of the contract.

From Joe Barrett:

If you had to name one player to be your surprise player, taken in the last two drafts, which one steps up?

Hey Joe, if you’re asking me to predict, I won’t go with the obvious choice of Dante Trader Jr. because that wouldn’t be a surprise. Instead, I think I’ll go with 2025 seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers, who looks like he’s done work on his body since the end of last season and could wind up playing a bigger-than-expected role on the defensive line.

From Dunner:

Hey Al, with the move of DT James Ester to the O-line, would you think that is a indicator of the coaches view about the D-line depth, and/or their lack of O-line depth? Sure be nice to stumble across an accidental gem.

Yes, it absolutely would be nice to stumble across a hidden gem like that, but I wouldn’t read into the position switch as anything other than Jeff Hafley deciding Ester has a better shot at developing as an NFL player as an offensive lineman than on the defensive line.

From Restoring Honor:

What position group faces the biggest challenge this year?

Hmm, an easy answer here always will be the offensive line and the defensive line because strong trench play usually makes a huge difference between winning and losing. If we’re talking specific to the talent on hand, then I’m thinking either defensive end/edge defender or safety because the Dolphins are short on clear answers here and these are two important positions.