Dolphins Monday Mailbag: Breaking Down the Sieler Suggestion

Third and final part of a Memorial Day weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Matthew:

What's the chances Jonah S makes a big jump from a poor rookie season? Should we give him some leeway for it being a rookie season, and think (hope) that some new coaches can get much better out of him in Year 2 (and onwards). Thanks as always Alain, you're the man.

Hey Matthew, without question, it’s too early to give up on Jonah because he had a, um, less-than-ideal rookie season. It’s too early to tell or trying to predict what he’ll look like next season, though maybe the move back to the right side will help and maybe new O-line coach Zach Yenser came make a difference. I’d say the best move right now is to be cautiously optimistic.

From Sal:

Is a coach allowed to have a one-on-one with reporters? Has that ever happened? Would you mind prefer that, or do you like the press conference setup?

Hey Sal, yes, coaches can do one-on-one interviews if they like, and Mike McDaniel did that with several beat writers (myself included) after he was hired by the Dolphins. And I’m pretty sure every single writer would tell you they would prefer a one-on-one interview where you come in prepared with a list of questions.

From Randy Millard:

Do you think Jordyn Brooks gets an extension?

Hey Randy, that’s a fabulous question and I think it’s more likely than not that he does, but I was unnerved by his comments last week where he said himself he thought it could “go either way.”

From Mark Malbeck:

Hi Alain, after June 1, do the Phins look to bolster receiver, cornerback, edge rusher, or safety with a veteran free agent? If I had to put it in order I would look for edge rusher (helps out secondary), safety, receiver, then corner.

Hey Mark, I’d almost eliminate wide receiver from that list considering they signed two veterans UFAs (not even mentioning Terrace Marshall Jr.) and picked three in the draft. At some point, it’s going to be about finding out what they have. They also have an awful lot of cornerbacks on the roster already, so I don’t see that being addressed either. So for me, it’s safety, edge rusher and then a big gap before we start talking about any other position.

From Bubba:

Looking to be competitive in this regime’s third year, was it wise to keep Achane? Given that a RB career life span is about six years. Achane would be starting his seventh season during that time. He’s not a big back, so the wear and tear might get to him quicker than some other player.

Hey Bubba, that’s a totally valid question, but also the contract is structured in such a way that the Dolphins could walk away after the 2028 season. That would be Achane’s sixth season. If he’s not productive anymore or the Dolphins aren’t competitive, they just walk away. If the answers are yes, then they keep him. I also think the Dolphins are looking to become competitive sooner than three years, like in 2027.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

It seems to me that the fans, the media and the Miami Dolphins are focused on Aaron Brewer becoming the next Dolphins player to receive an extension. However, that’s why if I were the Dolphins my focus would be on re-signing Jordyn Brooks. Aaron Brewer, if you’re reading this, please don’t block me. It’s not a criticism, it’s just a comparison and an opinion. When I look at Jordyn Brooks, I see a player who could fit any scheme and play on any team and be successful. He was a first-team All-Pro. Aaron Brewer was second team, both remarkable feats. I have some questions about Aaron Brewer and how effective he could be in short-yardage and goal-line situations. The Dolphins were not very good last year in those situations and I’m not saying that he was the problem. With this current construction, I need to see it function properly before I give him an extension. I also see Aaron Brewer as a player with limited options. Because of his size it might be difficult for him to play in an inside zone or a power I scheme. He’s phenomenal at outside zone and while many teams in the NFL run that scheme, it’s less than half the teams in the NFL. My question is, who do you think the Dolphins should prioritize giving an extension to first Jordyn Brooks or Aaron Brewer?

Hey Dana, first off, Brewer shouldn’t be offended by your stance one bit. As for which player the Dolphins should prioritize, that’s a tough one and I certainly can buy your premise. To me, they’re both keepers … unless the Dolphins get a great trade offer for either one, and this is where I think Brooks would bring back more on the trade market. But they’re also both leaders, and that shouldn’t be discounted.

From Rich McQuillen:

After June 1, we should get $20M back for Chubb. And maybe $7M(Net) of that goes to the draft ($13M total). We paid Rasul $1.3M last year, but he's 30 and unsigned. I might offer him $3.5M. Still looking at FS/Edge/CB... and looking at salary cap cuts, can we find an Ogbah type? Q2: On the D-line, we have a lot of light/undersized edges; offline discussions are, what if we convert Sieler to a big edge in front of LB Louis in a 4-3. With Jordan Phillips as NT and Grant playing next to him, you could even rotate these 3 DTs to compensate for double teams.

Hey Rich, Douglas signed late last year and looks like he’s doing it again, and it could be by choice. And my guess is we’ll have suitors once the offseason program is done and my question then would be why he would choose the Dolphins, who more likely than not will not be contenders in 2026 unless they overpay. And why would the Dolphins overpay? Forget about an Emmanuel Ogbah type, he’s currently without a team and maybe it would make sense to simply bring him back because he shouldn’t be too expensive, he might not have many other options and he’s obviously familiar with South Florida. As for the Sieler suggestion, yes, I’ve seen pop up quite a bit and it sounds great and dandy, but why are we so sure Sieler has the skill set to play D-end in a 4-3 alignment. To me, he’s just flat-out an interior defensive lineman.