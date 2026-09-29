Dolphins Post-Week 3 Mailbag: How to Evaluate Malik Willis Through Three Games

Some questions and answers in the aftermath of the Week 3 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs:

From Mark Lever:

I don’t wanna start looking ahead to the draft yet. Can you give me something positive for the season or something to get excited about with this team?

Hey Mark, that’s easy. Keep focusing on the progress and developments of the rookies and other young players, whether it be Proctor, Johnson, Rodriguez, Douglas, Bell, Kacmarek, Grant, Savaiinaea, Chop, you name it. That’s something positive because the Dolphins do appear to have some good pieces for the future.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain ! Have to admit they played much better this game. I was expecting a huge blowout. Ollie Gordon II filled in pretty good. That last KC touchdown has to be on Hafley, doesn't it ? 4th and 6 on OWN side of the 50 !? Defense was playing a lot better, but had still had some blown coverages, more dumb penalties one that cost a touchdown . I would grade this one a D+ or maybe even a C-. You? Miami Dolphins on SI.Com will break this down excellently and of course my favorite & best All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective will have great discussion as usual.

Thanks as always, Dave, for his message (sent right after the game for clarity purposes). I understand what Jeff Hafley was doing in going for it on fourth-and-6 because a lot of this season is about evaluation and what better way to evaluate Malik Willis than to put him in those kind of situations? As for a team grade, I think a D+ is a bit harsh and for me it has to be at least a C.

From Mike Marchese:

Since this is a “find out” year … will we finally get clarity on if Gordon and Wright are part of our future?

Hey Mike, yeah, it figures that both Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright should get enough opportunities to convince Jeff Hafley and his staff they need to be part of the running back rotation moving forward. It’s more pressing in the case of Wright considering it’s his third season, as opposed to the second season for Gordon.

From John Flora:

Do you think Willis’s deep ball struggles are about less work with Bell and Coleman? I feel like this should be expanded in upcoming weeks. Hopefully more big plays or PI calls.

Hey John, I think the lack of familiarity explains all of the deep issues, but it’s absolutely a part of it and the more those guys work together, the more Willis will know exactly how much air and distance he needs to have on each throw. And I’m a proponent, particularly on third down, is throwing it up even in coverage to let the receiver make a play or even get that PI call — under the right circumstances, of course.

From Jorge Francisco boyd:

Hi Alain I want to know your opinion on the two remaining running backs. What are their strengths and weaknesses, plus what did you see in Chris Bell that made you think he can become a very good receiver.

Hey Jorge, Wright’s best asset by far is his speed, but it’s straight-away speed. He’s also got some toughness to him to be able to break tackles. As for Gordon, I think he’s got more wiggle in his game and he’s also a much better receiver out of the backfield. With Chris Bell, what stands out is his size, which allows him to win physical matchups, and he’s also sneaky fast once he gets some steam.

From Ed Helinski:

Who might be on the Dolphins short list of available free agent running backs to sign? Who are you liking?

Hey Ed, I remain pretty convinced that what the Dolphins eventually will do is sign one of their two practice squad running backs, either Jarquez Hunter or Carlos Washington Jr. The Dolphins have done nothing but bring in young unproven players this year, so I just don’t see them going out and getting a player with any kind of name.

From John Pardue:

When both Ollie and Jaylen are healthy, how do you think the carries will be split?

Hey John, I think it’s going to end up being pretty even in terms of work load, but I do believe if one of them starts off hot, the Dolphins will ride that player more. In other words, I think the Dolphins will go into games looking to split the carries pretty evenly but will be quick to adjust.

From Toby Marmorino:

Hey Alain, in light of what happened to Achane, i think it's a good idea to go out and sign Raheem Mostert to our practice squad. Not because he would be an upgrade over our running backs (probably would), but basically it would be like signing an assistant coach in the running back room that could teach the young guys all the nuances of running the plays since he's been in that type of system his whole career. Your thoughts?. Thanks and keep up the good work.

Hey Toby, I’m not seeing that in the remotest. First off, Mostert would have to be on board with that, and I don’t think he would. And the Dolphins don’t need Mostert as another assistant coach. I’d add the fact that Mostert didn’t leave on the best of terms, even though the coaches involved in his displeasure aren’t there anymore.

From Jayco:

Through three games, what grade would you give Malik Willis?

Because we need to use context and supporting cast, I’d say Willis has been a lot better than his poor stats would suggest, at the same time understanding there’s still work to do. So I’d go ahead and give him a C or C-.

From Jason Kirkland:

Hi Alain, first, shout-out to the goat. Do you still believe that it can be determined if Willis is a franchise QB with these offensive players around him? If so, have you seen that after 3 games?

Hey Jason, yes, I believe we should have our answer as to what Willis might become as an NFL quarterback by the end of the season (provided he stays healthy) even if his supporting cast likely will mean sub-par stats. And it also might be that the Dolphins don’t need him to be a franchise quarterback, unless that definition is a quarterback with whom you can win the Super Bowl. For example, would we consider Sam Darnold and Jalen Hurts franchise quarterbacks? I wouldn’t.

From JROD’S THE TRUTH:

Is Malik Willis a project QB? If he is, do we need to re-evaluate the value of his contract. I believed when he was signed that JES watched him every day for 2 years and said to himself this guy is ready to be a high-level NFL starting caliber QB. To me he looks like a project. He’s got a big arm and great mobility. Congratulations you’re Justin Fields and nobody is paying Fields 20+ million to be your starting QB. I don’t have a problem with taking a chance on guy with some tools but I’m not paying that guy 22 million. I’m not saying Willis won’t be good someday but right now he appears to be a project QB with less than 50/50 shot at being great QB.

Hey Dana, I hear what you’re saying, but right away I’ll take issue with your Justin Fields 2.0 call because Willis already is a much better passer than Fields. The Dolphins have committed $45 million over the next two years to Willis, and that price basically is peanuts for a starting quarterback these days, so, no, his contract doesn’t need to be revisited or adjusted from where I sit. And you’re putting words in Jon-Eric Sullivan’s mouth about Willis being ready to be a high-level starting-caliber QB because he never said that. They felt he had the chance to BECOME that kind of QB, never said he already was there.