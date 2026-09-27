Five Instant Overreactions to Dolphins-Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins lost a hard-fought battle with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, which means it’s time to overreact to the third straight loss to begin the Jeff Hafley era.

Move Over, Zach Thomas

Jacob Rodriguez looked like a superstar at times throughout this game. His biggest play came in the second quarter, where he bailed out, bolting from the line of scrimmage to defend the middle of the field. He eliminated an option on the front side, and, after a tipped pass, made his way back to his right for a diving interception.

Miami’s Red Raiders pipeline looks alive and well. Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas and current star Jordyn Brooks both played at Texas Tech, which is also Rodriguez’s alma mater.

The rookie has been extremely impactful to start the year, and while his predecessors have potentially set unfair expectations, he’s well on his way to being a cornerstone of Jeff Hafley’s defense.

The Right Guy for the Job

A lasting image of this game came at the end of the first half. With Miami keeping the contest within seven points, the energy they left the field with was palpable. Michael Taaffe and Keith Cooper Jr. hyped up the crowd, and it was clear that the team was fighting under their first-year head coach.

Despite the loss, the team’s energy never wavered, and they looked like the high-effort group that Hafley has lauded all offseason. They may be winless, but they were incredibly scrappy, and took the Chiefs to the wire without their two best skill players.

With a talent disadvantage in nearly every game they enter, that attitude has the potential to keep games close while also establishing an identity in the long term. This is a testament to their head coach and his ability to keep his players motivated in the face of adversity. Through three weeks, he looks like the right coach to lead this rebuild.

Chris Bell is a Bad Man

Miami’s rookie receivers have been the subject of praise throughout 2026. It was Caleb Douglas who tied a franchise record for yards in a Dolphins debut in Week 1, and now, in Douglas’ absence, fellow third-round pick Chris Bell had a strong performance.

Bell finished with four catches for 67 yards, including a 44-yard catch and run on an in-breaking route that flipped the field for Miami.

After missing the majority of the offseason, Bell looks to be finding his way back towards full health, and the duo of he and Douglas, when the latter returns, could be dangerous for opposing defenses.

Horrendous Personnel Management

With Jaylen Wright being ruled as doubtful on the final injury report, Miami opted against calling up any running backs from the practice squad for this matchup, which came back to bite them.

De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon, who entered the game as Miami’s only traditional tailbacks, both were injured in this contest. While Gordon returned, Achane missed a majority of the game, and the Dolphins were forced to utilize Malik Washington in the backfield when they chose to run the football.

Carrying a fullback, like Miami does with DJ Herman, is naturally disadvantageous to the construction of other skill groups, but rolling into any game with only two traditional running backs is a mistake this team cannot make again.

Offense Needs an Adult in the Room

Miami’s biggest gaffe came on a fourth down in the final quarter. Opting to attempt a conversion, the Dolphins’ offense got to the line late, giving Malik Willis little time to scan the field pre-snap, as he was rushing to get the play off.

This game was lost on individual moments. The Dolphins played a strong game overall, but couldn’t keep their operation sound when they needed it the most. Key penalties, late play calls, and execution miscues were the difference. Much of that comes down to their overall lack of experience, but on moments like the aforementioned fourth down, someone needs to be a calming force. Miami could have simply used a timeout, regrouped, and not allowed their process to be dictated by the clock in a crucial situation.

Whether that force is Hafley, Slowik or Willis, someone has to rise to the moment, and minimize the controllable mistakes from the team’s offensive leaders.