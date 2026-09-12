Dolphins-Raiders Week 1 National Predictions Roundup: How Many Dolphins Believers?

The Miami Dolphins will kick off their 2026 season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Albert Breer: Raiders

Eva Geitheim: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Mike Kadlick: Raiders

Gilbert Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Raiders

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 20, Raiders 19

Nick Brinkerhoff: Raiders 20, Dolphins 16

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 18, Raiders 17

Nate Davis: Raiders 25, Dolphins 13

Adam Kaufman: Raiders 20, Dolphins 13

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Raiders 24, Dolphins 17

Analysis: Kirk Cousins – not Fernando Mendoza – will get the start for the Raiders, in a matchup that features first-year coaches Klint Kubiak and Jeff Hafley. Ashton Jeanty should have success against a Miami run defense that allowed 132.4 yards per game last season, but Malik Willis keeps this one close.

Prediction: Raiders 20, Dolphins 19

Matt Bowen: Raiders

Mike Clay: Raiders

• Jeremy Fowler: Raiders

Dan Graziano: Raiders

• Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins

Pamela Maldonado: Raiders

Eric Moody: Raiders

Jason Reid: Raiders

• Benjamin Solak: Raiders

• Lindsey Thiry: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

Analysis: A pair of first-time coaches get together in Las Vegas, with new quarterbacks and generally overmatched rosters. Between them, they have a 48-year streak without playoff wins. Both are long shots to end those runs in 2026, because both are long shots to qualify for the postseason. But, hey, someone has to win this game. Unless there’s a tie. And while both teams seem to constantly change, one thing has been fairly constant. Since 2000, the Dolphins are 12-3 against the Raiders. Between that, De’Von Achane, and a focus on putting a new culture in place, Miami gets a win in one of their rare winnable 2026 games.

Prediction: Dolphins 13, Raiders 10

Jeremy Bergman: Raiders 19, Dolphins 16 Brooke Cersosimo: Raiders 22, Dolphins 13 Gennaro Filice: Raiders 26, Dolphins 19 Bobby Kownack: Dolphins 16, Raiders 14 Dan Parr: Raiders 26, Dolphins 16

Analysis: This is a game featuring two teams that likely won't be doing a lot this season, so this is a chance to steal a win for both. The Raiders will start Kirk Cousins at home, while Malik Willis makes his first start for the Dolphins. I think this will be close, but the Raiders will win it late.

Prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 17

Zach Berman: Raiders

Joe Buscaglia: Raiders

Jon Greenberg: Raiders

Larry Holder: Raiders

Josh Kendall: Raiders

Nick Kosmider: Raiders

Austin Mock: Raiders

Dan Santaromita: Raiders

Hannah Vanbiber: Raiders

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: If we are to believe former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, now in his second career as podcaster and analyst, the Dolphins losing this game could pave the way for a historic (not in a good way) 0-17 season.We're not buying that in the first place,but would add the idea will be squashed from the start. While we logically won't be predicting many wins this season because of the youth and make-up of the Dolphins roster, it's not like Las Vegas is loaded and the Dolphins pulling off a win at Allegiant Stadium would constitute a major upset. The offense,assuming it can keep Crosby from creating too much havoc, should be able to have some success with De'Von Achane's running and Malik Willis' running and throwing, enough to counteract whatever Cousins and Jeanty can produce for the Raiders. No, the Dolphins won't win many games in 2026 (or least shouldn't), but this is one they can take and will say will take.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Raiders 24