Dolphins-Raiders Week 1 National Predictions Roundup: How Many Dolphins Believers?
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The Miami Dolphins will kick off their 2026 season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Raiders
Eva Geitheim: Raiders
Mitch Goldich: Raiders
Mike Kadlick: Raiders
Gilbert Manzano: Raiders
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Raiders
Matt Verderame: Raiders
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 20, Raiders 19
Nick Brinkerhoff: Raiders 20, Dolphins 16
Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 18, Raiders 17
Nate Davis: Raiders 25, Dolphins 13
Adam Kaufman: Raiders 20, Dolphins 13
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Raiders 24, Dolphins 17
The Sporting News
Analysis: Kirk Cousins – not Fernando Mendoza – will get the start for the Raiders, in a matchup that features first-year coaches Klint Kubiak and Jeff Hafley. Ashton Jeanty should have success against a Miami run defense that allowed 132.4 yards per game last season, but Malik Willis keeps this one close.
Prediction: Raiders 20, Dolphins 19
ESPN
• Jeremy Fowler: Raiders
• Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
• Benjamin Solak: Raiders
• Lindsey Thiry: Raiders
NBC Sports
Analysis: A pair of first-time coaches get together in Las Vegas, with new quarterbacks and generally overmatched rosters. Between them, they have a 48-year streak without playoff wins. Both are long shots to end those runs in 2026, because both are long shots to qualify for the postseason. But, hey, someone has to win this game. Unless there’s a tie. And while both teams seem to constantly change, one thing has been fairly constant. Since 2000, the Dolphins are 12-3 against the Raiders. Between that, De’Von Achane, and a focus on putting a new culture in place, Miami gets a win in one of their rare winnable 2026 games.
Prediction: Dolphins 13, Raiders 10
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Raiders 19, Dolphins 16
Brooke Cersosimo: Raiders 22, Dolphins 13
Gennaro Filice: Raiders 26, Dolphins 19
Bobby Kownack: Dolphins 16, Raiders 14
Dan Parr: Raiders 26, Dolphins 16
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is a game featuring two teams that likely won't be doing a lot this season, so this is a chance to steal a win for both. The Raiders will start Kirk Cousins at home, while Malik Willis makes his first start for the Dolphins. I think this will be close, but the Raiders will win it late.
Prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 17
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Raiders
Joe Buscaglia: Raiders
Jon Greenberg: Raiders
Larry Holder: Raiders
Josh Kendall: Raiders
Nick Kosmider: Raiders
Austin Mock: Raiders
Dan Santaromita: Raiders
Hannah Vanbiber: Raiders
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: If we are to believe former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, now in his second career as podcaster and analyst, the Dolphins losing this game could pave the way for a historic (not in a good way) 0-17 season.We're not buying that in the first place,but would add the idea will be squashed from the start. While we logically won't be predicting many wins this season because of the youth and make-up of the Dolphins roster, it's not like Las Vegas is loaded and the Dolphins pulling off a win at Allegiant Stadium would constitute a major upset. The offense,assuming it can keep Crosby from creating too much havoc, should be able to have some success with De'Von Achane's running and Malik Willis' running and throwing, enough to counteract whatever Cousins and Jeanty can produce for the Raiders. No, the Dolphins won't win many games in 2026 (or least shouldn't), but this is one they can take and will say will take.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Raiders 24
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL