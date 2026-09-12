Skip to main content
All Dolphins

Dolphins-Raiders Week 1 National Predictions Roundup: How Many Dolphins Believers?

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium?
Alain Poupart|
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane breaks free for a big gain in the third quarter as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) drive him out of bounds at Hard Rock Stadium in a 2024 game.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane breaks free for a big gain in the third quarter as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) drive him out of bounds at Hard Rock Stadium in a 2024 game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will kick off their 2026 season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Raiders

Eva Geitheim: Raiders

Mitch Goldich: Raiders

Mike Kadlick: Raiders

Gilbert Manzano: Raiders

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Raiders

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 20, Raiders 19

Nick Brinkerhoff: Raiders 20, Dolphins 16

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 18, Raiders 17

Nate Davis: Raiders 25, Dolphins 13

Adam Kaufman: Raiders 20, Dolphins 13

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Raiders 24, Dolphins 17

The Sporting News

Analysis: Kirk Cousins – not Fernando Mendoza – will get the start for the Raiders, in a matchup that features first-year coaches Klint Kubiak and Jeff Hafley. Ashton Jeanty should have success against a Miami run defense that allowed 132.4 yards per game last season, but Malik Willis keeps this one close. 

Prediction: Raiders 20, Dolphins 19

ESPN

  • Matt Bowen: Raiders
  • Mike Clay: Raiders

    • • Jeremy Fowler: Raiders

  • Dan Graziano: Raiders

    • • Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins

  • Pamela Maldonado: Raiders
  • Eric Moody: Raiders
  • Jason Reid: Raiders

    • • Benjamin Solak: Raiders

    • Lindsey Thiry: Raiders

  • Seth Wickersham: Raiders

    • NBC Sports

    Analysis: A pair of first-time coaches get together in Las Vegas, with new quarterbacks and generally overmatched rosters. Between them, they have a 48-year streak without playoff wins. Both are long shots to end those runs in 2026, because both are long shots to qualify for the postseason. But, hey, someone has to win this game. Unless there’s a tie. And while both teams seem to constantly change, one thing has been fairly constant. Since 2000, the Dolphins are 12-3 against the Raiders. Between that, De’Von Achane, and a focus on putting a new culture in place, Miami gets a win in one of their rare winnable 2026 games.

    Prediction: Dolphins 13, Raiders 10

    NFL.com

      Jeremy Bergman: Raiders 19, Dolphins 16

      Brooke Cersosimo: Raiders 22, Dolphins 13

      Gennaro Filice: Raiders 26, Dolphins 19

      Bobby Kownack: Dolphins 16, Raiders 14

      Dan Parr: Raiders 26, Dolphins 16

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: This is a game featuring two teams that likely won't be doing a lot this season, so this is a chance to steal a win for both. The Raiders will start Kirk Cousins at home, while Malik Willis makes his first start for the Dolphins. I think this will be close, but the Raiders will win it late.

    Prediction: Raiders 21, Dolphins 17

    The Athletic

    Zach Berman: Raiders
    Joe Buscaglia: Raiders
    Jon Greenberg: Raiders
    Larry Holder: Raiders
    Josh Kendall: Raiders
    Nick Kosmider: Raiders
    Austin Mock: Raiders
    Dan Santaromita: Raiders
    Hannah Vanbiber: Raiders

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: If we are to believe former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, now in his second career as podcaster and analyst, the Dolphins losing this game could pave the way for a historic (not in a good way) 0-17 season.We're not buying that in the first place,but would add the idea will be squashed from the start. While we logically won't be predicting many wins this season because of the youth and make-up of the Dolphins roster, it's not like Las Vegas is loaded and the Dolphins pulling off a win at Allegiant Stadium would constitute a major upset. The offense,assuming it can keep Crosby from creating too much havoc, should be able to have some success with De'Von Achane's running and Malik Willis' running and throwing, enough to counteract whatever Cousins and Jeanty can produce for the Raiders. No, the Dolphins won't win many games in 2026 (or least shouldn't), but this is one they can take and will say will take.

    Prediction: Dolphins 27, Raiders 24

    Add us as a preferred source on Google

    Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

    Published | Modified
    Alain Poupart
    ALAIN POUPART

    Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

    Share on XFollow @PoupartNFL
    Home/News