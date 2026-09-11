How the Dolphins Can Control Crosby

The Miami Dolphins’ biggest concern Sunday likely will be the 6-foot-5, 255-pound madman lining up across from them: Maxx Crosby.

Since 2022, the 29-year-old pass rusher is tied with fellow All-Pro Myles Garrett for the most tackles for loss among NFL players with 90.

Whether it’s giving Malik Willis enough time to get a pass off or creating room for De’Von Achane to get outside the tackles, Crosby presents a problem in just about every situation.

To the Dolphins’ advantage, Willis gives them their most legitimate running threat at the position in years.

On zone reads, an edge defender can’t simply crash down toward the running back every time, he has to respect the possibility of Willis keeping the ball.

Even if Willis only carries it a handful of times, it could force Crosby to hesitate or stay wider on the edge, keeping one of the league’s most disruptive defenders from attacking downhill as freely.

Willis brings a different element

Across Willis’ two seasons in Green Bay, he averaged 6.2 yards per attempt while rushing for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 42 carries.

Against Maxx Crosby on Sunday, and some of the league’s other dynamic pass rushers moving forward, Malik Willis’ legs could give the Miami Dolphins another way to keep defenses honest.



A few examples from his time in Green Bay of what he can do on designed runs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RMIRrJ8Qt3 — Tyler Carmona (@TylerCarmona) September 10, 2026

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has already incorporated zone reads, quarterback draws and other designed runs throughout training camp, and Willis was able to score on a 20-yard quarterback keeper during one practice.

While they don’t need to be, and aren’t, the basis of Miami’s offense, Willis gives the Dolphins an extra tool to keep the league’s most dynamic pass rushers honest.

Throwing the ball out of the backfield

Another way Miami can limit Crosby is by simply getting the ball out quickly, which Achane gives them the option to do.

His 145 receptions over the past two seasons are the most among NFL running backs, and Miami has consistently found ways to get him the ball on swings, screens and other quick throws out of the backfield.

Those plays allow Miami to get the ball to their top playmaker before Crosby has much of a chance to affect the play.

Of course, it won’t always be that easy. If Las Vegas leans into Cover 2 or another look with a defender sitting in the flat, those quick throws to Achane can be taken away.

However, the swing pass and dump-off became a crutch for Miami last season, particularly with Tua Tagovailoa. It’s something they should avoid overusing, especially if the goal is to limit unnecessary mileage on Achane after the investment the Dolphins just made in him.

Getting under Crosby’s skin

There may be a simpler way to slow Crosby down: frustrate him.

He’s been flagged 45 times since entering the league in 2019, including eight roughing the passer, six unnecessary roughness calls and one unsportsmanlike conduct, adding up to 359 yards.

In the Dolphins' past three games against the Raiders, Crosby was flagged for unecessary roughness once, roughing the passer once and neutral zone infraction twice. In the last meeting in 2024, Liam Eichenberg antagonized Crosby to the point where Crosby shoved him after the play.

“I feel like he’s a hothead,” Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul said. “You just got to stay on it all four quarters really with him.”

Paul said the key is being aggressive with him early and trying to knock him off his rhythm.

“He likes to play with a lot of swagger,” Paul said. “So just getting him displaced off his game, getting him off his spots, putting your hands on him, being aggressive and just getting him out of his game.”

Additionally, as dominant as Crosby has been, there’s reason to be caution about how his knee responds early in the season.

He suffered a knee injury against Kansas City on Oct. 19 last season and continued playing through it before Las Vegas eventually shut him down for the final two games. He underwent surgery in January to repair his meniscus.

The issue became significant enough that a blockbuster offseason trade to Baltimore fell apart after the Ravens reviewed the results of his physical.

That said, there have been no clear signs during training camp that the knee is still limiting him.