Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Hafley, Biggers, Jackson, and More

Part 2 of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag for the final weekend of May 2026:

From CT:

Supposedly, receivers didn’t know their job last year. Dumb unit, or over-engineered offense? And will things be better this year? Maybe even be able to run a hurry-up?

Yes, I’m not so sure I’d go overboard with this whole “receivers didn’t know their assignments last year” narrative. Jaylen Waddle and Malik Washington both were not new to the scheme and Eskridge had been around in 2024 as well. Now, not knowing the offense and not having chemistry with the QB where he instinctively knows where you’re going to be based on hundreds of practice reps are two different things.

From Jayco:

As a first-time NFL head coach, which coaching qualities will you most closely be monitoring with Jeff Hafley this season?

That’s a very interesting question and to me there’s always two things that stand out with a new head coach: No. 1, how aggressive is he when it comes to game decisions like going for it on fourth down and the like; No. 2, what is the scheme going to look like on his side of the ball, in this case the defense.

From Ed Helinski:

What vibes are you sensing from the Dolphins right now and how does it differ from previous years?

Hey Ed, the vibe is exactly the same as it’s been for as long as I’ve been covering the Dolphins when it comes to this time of year where every team thinks it can compete. The only difference here perhaps is the large number of veterans on one-year, prove-it contracts, which means an awful lot of players with something to prove who might be more focused on their own future than the team’s — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing because you’ll generally be getting the best out of a player in a contract year.

From Kevin:

So is Biggers more muscular (less fat) or what?

Hey Kevin, I don’t know if I’d say that Biggers looks more muscular, but he definitely looks a lot leaner and more toned and I can’t help but wonder whether that’s a precursor of a desire by Jeff Hafley to use frequently as a defensive end in 2026.

From Dan Ford:

Can we infer that since Proctor is just getting reps at guard, Austin Jackson will be ready for training camp?

Hey Dan, I don’t believe we can connect the two based on Jeff Hafley’s comments about wanting Proctor to simply focus on playing left guard for the time being. And per Hafley, Jackson still is working his way back from the foot injury that sidelined him and bothered him in 2025 and it makes sense for the Dolphins to be extra careful given his veteran status. I see no reason right now to think that Jackson won’t be ready for the start of camp in late July.

From Maybe Next Year:

Do you have any interesting or a favorite Ricky Williams moment as a beat reporter? My favorite player as a child. Alain, you’re number 1 on the beat and number 1 on the Dolphins Collective.

Thanks for the kind words. Much appreciated. Favorite Ricky moment might have been when I got the chance to get a one-on-one interview with him and I found him really interesting when the conversation wasn’t focused on X’s and O’s because he had no use for that. That was obvious when simply walked up and said, “That’s it, I’m done” just because he was asked about what it would mean to him to reach 10,000 career rushing yards. On the field, I’d probably go back to his very first regular season game with Miami against Detroit in 2002 when he lit up the Lions and how fabulous his instincts were in the backfield.

From CC_Hall13:

If you could point out where past GM and past HC went wrong, what would it be and what’s your advice to each of them assuming they get another chance at it somewhere else? Do you have any gut feeling on this new regime? I know it’s way early on in their tenure. Thanks Alain!

Hey CC, I’ll start with last first, and I’ll say my gut feeling right now is very positive for both Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley. I just really like the way they come across and how clearly they communicate their vision. As you said, it’s very, very early, so we’ll see, but so far so good from where I sit. As for the advice I would give Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel is to not get blinded by a measure of success and get pressured into bad contracts, along with not backing yourself into a corner with your starting quarterback because you neglected to become a viable option if that starter decided to play hard ball. Remember that it all started going south for the Dolphins after Tua got his extension and Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey got their contracts extended when the Dolphins had them under control for a couple more seasons. That was just really bad business.

From Richard Gibbons:

As a fellow grouchy old man I really appreciate your content. In the ’80s I was in the US Marines and used to get my Dolphin Digest mailed to me even stationed in Okinawa. Sorry I can’t remember; were you writing for them way back then? Keep up the great work!

Hey Richard, always love to hear from a fellow grouchy old man (though I don’t like to think of myself as old). As for Dolphin Digest, I began working for that publication in July 1989 all the way through 2021.

From Kevin Craig:

Let’s say the new front office has overachieved and nailed mostly everything they’ve done and Malik Willis is the answer at quarterback. What in your opinion are the missing pieces that get this team to the Super Bowl within another year or two?

Hey Kevin, so apparently NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has a formula that teams aspiring to be championship contenders need the following 12 element: quarterback, three offensive playmakers, three quality offensive linemen, two pass rushers, three back-seven playmakers. Right now, the Dolphins probably can say they have one offensive playmaker with De’Von Achane, two quality offensive linemen with Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul, and one back-seven playmaker with Jordyn Brooks. Now, the Dolphins can get there if Malik Willis is the answer at QB, any combination of Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Greg Dulcich emerge as playmakers, Chop Robinson and somebody else delivers in the pass rush, and say Chris Johnson and Jacob Robriguez become back-seven playmakers. So the Dolphins still need an awful lot of players living up to their draft potential and others to emerge to get there.