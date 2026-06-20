Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: The One High-Profile Veteran Who Should Be Signed

Part 2 of a Father's Day weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Brandon Quinn:

I’m firmly in the camp that picks in next year’s draft are way too valuable to waste. That said, in what round would Sorsby make sense in the supplemental? I’ve never seen the guy throw a pass, but going purely on reputation and the fact our 3rd-stringers have been underwhelming, would a 5th make sense? Would you even want a guy who is obviously immature and needs a lot of personal growth? And lastly, is Jerry Jones gonna use a 2nd-rounder on him just because he’s Jerry Jones? Lol

From Ryan84:

Is Sorsby in play for a supplement draft pick bid and how high of a pick would you be willing to give up next year if you were the dolphins? Do his red flags scare you away?

Hey fellas, we addressed Sorsby in the mailbag Friday, but you bring up a couple of interesting points. The first that jumps out is that I never would put anything past Jerry Jones. As for the idea of bringing in somebody “immature,” I would think (and hope) that every team is going to do their due diligence and research his background very well, but the gambling issues that led to his suspension are why he figures to not get drafted as he otherwise would. It’s that simple. Also understand that there’s a greater tolerance for risk the better the prospect.

From John Fiorino:

What consists of a great Father’s Day for you and what’s the best advice you ever got from your dad?

From fugiMichael:

Big plans for Father’s day?

Hey John and Michael, a great Father’s Day for me will include playing tennis in the morning and then just chilling and spending time with my wife and kids the rest of the day, whether it be playing board games, Jackbox or maybe going to see Toy Story 5. As for the best piece of advice I ever got from my father, I’m going to reveal here I was much closer to my mom and she’s the one who gave me life advice. My father gave me my love for sports and my athletic ability (don’t let looks fool you).

From Marcus Zahn:

If YOU could make ONE higher-priced FA addition, who would it be? Decker at T, Deebo at WR, Rasul at CB, Bosa at Edge? I know JES probably won’t add someone but I’d like Bosa as he wouldn’t really block a young player.

Hey Marcus, it’s a fair point about Bosa not being a progress stopper as much as the other guys, but I don’t know that he advances the Dolphins one bit in terms of what they can accomplish in 2026. In that sense, he’s absolutely the one of the four players who makes the most sense, though like you said none of them fits the mold of what Miami is looking for at this time.

From IMAWriterRobJ:

Question, Alain… which if the 2 PKs had the stronger, more accurate leg… so far. I’d be more than good with Patterson. We did change holders. That seemed to affect Sanders a few seasons back. Thanks, brother.

Hey Rob, I recall only one practice during the spring where we even saw the kickers kick and it was only a couple of kicks (maybe four total), so I can’t make any kind of determination. Over the course of their careers, Gonzalez is 18-for-28 from beyond 50 yards while Patterson is 7-for-13, so Gonzalez gets the edge there. He also was 7-for-9 last season. I was frankly shocked the Dolphins bothered signing Gonzalez in the offseason if they were going to bring back Patterson after Patterson went 27-for-29 in 2025. I’d be fine with either one winning the job, though I’d feel bad for Patterson after what he did last year.

From plane lenny:

What are the fins doing about adding more depth/talent in the secondary? It’s thin and kind of scary seeing how we now face a Pats team twice a season who are beefing up their WR room.

Hey Lenny, I don’t believe the Dolphins are doing anything in terms of looking for cornerback help right now beyond the neverending scouting and evaluating of players who could become available and they think might be an upgrade. I think the Dolphins are perfectly fine right now with rolling with the secondary they have and seeing how it shakes out. If they are going to add a secondary player, it would be at safety.

From Bob Curvelo:

Hi Alain, Keep up the good work. How many rookies do you see playing significant minutes this year?

Hey Bob, thanks for the kind words. At this time, I’d project for big roles the following rookies: Proctor, Johnson, Rodriguez, Douglas, Kacmarek and Louis, with outside possibilities for Trey Moore, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Chris Bell if he can get back to practice quickly enough.