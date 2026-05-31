Dolphins Sunday mailbag: What Could Lead to Ewers Starting?

Third and final part of a Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag for the final weekend of May 2026:

From Jorge boyd:

Hi Alain, what is your current opinion on Malik Willis’ accuracy? On the one side he had a bad day at OTAs; on the other side a QB can have a bad day, a bad week even a bad month and still be an outstanding QB?

Hey Jorge, I’m certainly not going to let one OTA practice dictate my opinion of Malik Willis in terms of his accuracy, particularly since he’s working with a new set of wide receivers and there’s not at a point where there will be a lot of chemistry between them. It did look like some throws were off the mark regardless of chemistry in the one open practice last week, but again it was just one practice — and in May no less.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

Since 2005 who are the best players, 1 on offense and 1 on defense, that the Miami Dolphins have drafted?

Hey Dana, if we’re talking purely best players without regard to draft position, then I would say that Jake Long or Lamrey Tunsil was the best offensive player and Xavien Howard was the best defensive player.

From Omar Kelly Jr:

How many days has it been since last SUPERBOWL win?

Unusual question, but you since asked, the Dolphins last won the Super Bowl on January 13, 1974 with their 24-7 victory against the Minnesota Vikings in SB VIII. Since I’m writing this on Sunday, May 29, 2026 and the day is not over, my calculations have it at 19,481 days since that last Dolphins Super Bowl victory.

CHOP AND THE EDGE-SETTING QUESTIONS

From Dan Giunta:

Hey Alain, do you think this team has anyone that can set the edge well as a defender at that respective natural position or do the Dolphins need to go the external route for that player(s)?

Hey Dan, at this point I’m a bit dubious as to what the Dolphins have on their roster in terms of edge setter because it’s not what Chop Robinson does particularly well and Josh Uche is very much undersized if he’s going to be on the line. This is where somebody like David Ojabo or even rookies like Max Llewellyn or Mason Reiger could earn some snaps, if the Dolphins don’t go get outside help.

From Ross Jones:

Way too early but do you get any sense for what new players have enough talent to become a starting player or rotational players within a couple years?

Hey Ross, yes, it’s very early, but this is where you have to trust the scouting department and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and think that most, if not all, of the players selected in the first three or four rounds of the 2026 draft can become significant contributors. So we’re looking at Kadyn Proctoer, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez, Caleb Douglas, Will Kacmarek, Chris Bell, Trey Moore and Kyle Louis.

From Dave Lowe:

Hey, Alain! Does Ewers have a shot at starting in '26 over Willis if he outperforms him? Or does the money preordain that Willis will be the guy this season?

Hey Dave, it’s not even so much the financial commitment the Dolphins have made to Willis with the $45 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, but also the faith that Sullivan and Jeff Hafley showed in him by bringing him over from Green Bay. That decision was made over two seasons of watching him every day in practice, and I don’t think that easily could be dismissed. My take here is it would be dramatic circumstances, like Ewers lighting it up and Willis stinking up the joint for Ewers to win the job. I just don’t see that happening.

WILL CALEB DOUGLAS PROVE THE DOLPHINS RIGHT?

From Jason Kirkland:

Hi Alain, thanks for all the great Dolphins coverage. Next week will it be full pads with tackling and everything? Or, are there still limits? Referees? I hope it changes, but I think Miami will regret taking Douglas over Hurst. Your thoughts?

Hey Jason, thanks partner. No, there will be no pads and no tackling during the minicamp, which basically is the same as an OTA except that it’s mandatory and the days are longer for the players and look more like training camp in terms of structure. As for Douglas over Hurst, it’s way too early to make that determination, but it certainly was an interesting call given the draft analysis consensus beforehand.

From Common Reader:

Biggest name that you suspect won't make the 53?

Hmm, very interesting question here and I’ll preface my answer by saying the Dolphins don’t have nearly as many big names as they’ve had in recent years. If I have to throw out one name here — and I’m not crazy about doing it — then maybe I’d go with Tyrel Dodson, particularly if Jacob Rodriguez impresses in camp.

From Chris Homer:

What position coach are you most excited about?

Hey Chris, I think I have to go with somebody on offense since Jeff Hafley will be running the defense, and on that side of the ball the two areas of focus should be the line and wide receiver (particularly given the three draft picks). So I’ll be interested to evaluate the work on new O-line coach Zach Yenser and new wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.