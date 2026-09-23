Dolphins Wednesday Mailbag: Are Lineup Changes Coming?

Part 2 of the post-49ers game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Lloyd Heilbrunn:

Better chance to go 0-17 or win 3 games?

Hey Lloyd, it’s pretty easy at this exact moment to say 0-17 based on the way they were handled by the 49ers in the second half, but this is not the way the Dolphins are going to look the whole season. And let’s not forget they still have looked eons better than the 2019 Dolphins started off, and that team went 5-4 in its last nine. So the answer is B.

From richsliwisnki:

What punter should we bring in this week?

Over one fluky play? Bradley Pinion will be the punter in Week 3. He’s been fine so far in the regular season after an admittedly spotty preseason performance and it’s not that one blooper that’s going to get him cut. As proof, the Dolphins brought in 11 players for a tryout Tuesday and the group included two kickers and two long-snappers, but not one punter.

From SciGuy17:

Pass blocking has been abysmal. How has Herman's pass blocking rated as compared to experienced FBs? Are we handicapping our offense with him helping to protect Willis?

From what I’ve observed, Herman’s pass blocking has been adequate and PFF has him in the middle of the pack in that department after two games. Of note, PFF has Herman graded higher in pass pro than former Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold. And, no, I don’t think he’s the biggest problem with the pass protection.

From Can’t start a fire without a spark:

Watching the games - I feel like there is not a lot of offensive creativity - from lack of motion or formations - to scheme guys open. Felt like this issue was acute in the red zone on Sunday. In your opinion - how much of the offensive struggles have been scheme-based as opposed to talent-based?

Oh man, it’s so easy to blame everything on the scheme, the game plan and the play-calling, isn’t it? I’m sorry, I’m not buying it, and I say that even though it’s not like I’ve loved every call. If we’re going to be honest, there’s just a talent deficit. Outside of De’Von Achane, who do defenses really have to worry about? Caleb Douglas a bit, but he’s a rookie and the 49ers found a way to neutralize him.

From Fins Fan Ryan:

Hi Alain, thanks for the great work on the website and all your pods. Hardest working man in Fins- business! I know the season is young, but at what stage do you see Hafley shaking some things up with respect to the lineup, especially on defense with what appears to be players missing their assignments and blown coverages, etc. . Does he really have any options with this paper-thin roster? Also, what are the chances of bribing Jason Taylor and Cameron Wake out of retirement? Might get more pass rush than what we have.

Hey Ryan, ha! How about JT, Wake and maybe even Jeff Cross while we’re at it. And you kinda answered your question there with your “paper-thin roster” comment. It’s not like the Dolphins are bursting with options beyond the starters and regulars, though if there many more blown coverages like we saw against the 49ers, all bets are off and I’m looking directly at Willie Gay Jr. Hafley has preached competition and already we've seen Dante Trader Jr. replace Zayne Anderson at one safety spot in Week 2. So maybe there could be some tweaks in the lineup, but I wouldn't expect anything earth-shattering.

From dandi144:

Seems to me that Willis' drop backs and footwork are slow and thus his timing is off. Hard to believe that no one is open on some quick-hitting, intermediate routes. With the O-line being so porous in pass protection, it is beyond time for a steady diet of two-step drops and 5-10 yard routes. Perhaps that would get the opposing team's D-line from teeing off on Willis. Your thoughts?

Could it be both? That Willis doesn’t set up particularly quickly and that receivers don’t get open quickly. That makes it not quite so simple to keep calling short throws.

From Thomas Hudson:

Hi, thanks for adding some more mailbags. Reading the fan questions and your responses is now more fun than actually watching the team. No real question this time, just more of a rant: So the line run-blocks OK. but can't pass block? What did we expect when they start four players from last year's line that could run-block but was terrible at pass blocking? They have trouble passing the ball? Are we surprised? A lack of veteran receiving options and a QB who has very little experience throwing the ball in the NFL. In his time as the starter in GB, Jordan Love has averaged almost 31 passes a game. In his three starts for the Packers, Willis averaged 18. The Packers pretty clearly were not looking for him to throw the ball much. And we see why. Hopefully he will improve as he gains experience. Oh, and that whole running QB extending plays thing? People always want to put that on the QB, but the line plays a huge role in it. One of the reasons Mahomes has always been so good at it is that he always seems to be running away from just one guy. A lot harder to get away from three. And Willie Gay? Anyone still wondering why he didn't play much last year? This is what you get with a bargain basement team that was built with next year in mind.

Hey Thomas, all valid points.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain ! To use your word, woof. That game was hard to watch. Run game was nonexistent. Defense too many blown assignments. And in all my years of watching football, I've never seen a punter just drop a ball. Is it too many young players or Hafley's scheme ? I know it's early but not impressed with either OL coaching or play calling. Thoughts ? Personally, I think it's time for tryouts for a new kicker & punter. Too soon ? All Dolphins & Dolphins Collective is going to be rather stern towards the Dolphins. Miami Dolphins on SI.Com will be a very interesting read for sure this week.

Hey Dave, the run game was actually fairly effective in the first half. I’m with you on the drop by Bradley Pinion; that was weird. Play-calling always look bad when it’s not working but it’s not about the play calls. This is a very young team with a lot of low-salary players (almost all of them); it kind of comes with the territory.