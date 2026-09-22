What to Know About the Dolphins' Busy Tryout Day
The Miami Dolphins made official their latest roster addition Tuesday when they announced the signing of edge defender Andre Jones Jr. from the Buffalo Bills practice squad, but that wasn't the most interesting development on this day.
The Dolphins filled their opening on the practice squad by signing long-snapper Luke Basso, which was peculiar simply for the fact they already had a long-snapper on that unit with Cal Adomitis after he was signed last week in case Tucker Addington wasn't ready to go for Week 2 because of a shoulder injury.
Addington did play against the San Francisco 49ers and there was not injury involving him reported in the press box during the game.
As it turned out, Basso was one of two long-snappers who tried out for the Dolphins on Tuesday, part of a very big tryout day at the Baptist Health Training Complex.
WHAT THE LIST OF DOLPHINS TRYOUT PLAYERS INCLUDED AND DID NOT INCLUDE
In all, the Dolphins worked out 11 players Tuesday and in keeping with the theme of the 2026 season all of them were players with little or no NFL regular season experience — with one exception.
That exception was linebacker Marte Mapu, who played 44 games with 10 starts for the New England Patriots over the previous three seasons before he was traded to the Houston Texans in April and subsequently waived/injured in August.
The list of tryout players included two kickers, not surprising given that Riley Patterson missed a field goal attempt in each of the first two games, but it did not include a punter. That will come to the disappointment of some Dolphins fans who want veteran Bradley Pinion gone after his blooper-type ball drop as he was beginning his three-stop drop in the third quarter of the San Francisco game.
The other tryout players all were safeties, a position that currently features four players on the active roster plus rookie Kyle Louis on injured reserve.
Here's the rundown of the tryout players:
-- S Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi: Played 18 games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024-25
-- LS Luke Basso, Oregon: Rookie free agent, was waived by Denver
-- K Tanner Brown, Oklahoma State: 22 of 23 field goals at Oklahoma State in 2022, was on the Rams and Falcons practice squad in 2024, in Saints camp this year
-- S Clark, Dean, Fresno State: Played 12 games with two starts for the Jets in 2025 as a rookie free agent
-- LS Tyler Duzansky, Penn State: Rookie free agent, waived by the Raiders
-- K Chris Freeman, Connecticut: Rookie free agent, waived by the Texans
-- K Lucas Havrisik Arizona: Kicked in nine games for the Rams in 2023 and four games with the Packers in 2025; was 4-for-4 on field goals last year with a long of 61
-- DB Jalen Kimber, Penn State: Entered the NFL as free agent, waived by Cincinnati this year
-- LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State
-- DB Caleb Offord, Kennesaw State: Rookie free agent, waived by the Raiders
-- DB Marquise Robinson, Arkansas: Waived by the Ravens this year, spent last season on the Ravens practice squad
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
-- Tanner Conner signed with the New England Patriots practice squad
-- Tight end Hayden Rucci signed with the L.A. Chargers off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad
-- Edge Cameron Goode had a tryout with the Arizona Cardinals
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL