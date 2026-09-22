What to Know About the Dolphins' Busy Tryout Day

The Miami Dolphins made official their latest roster addition Tuesday when they announced the signing of edge defender Andre Jones Jr. from the Buffalo Bills practice squad, but that wasn't the most interesting development on this day.

The Dolphins filled their opening on the practice squad by signing long-snapper Luke Basso, which was peculiar simply for the fact they already had a long-snapper on that unit with Cal Adomitis after he was signed last week in case Tucker Addington wasn't ready to go for Week 2 because of a shoulder injury.

Addington did play against the San Francisco 49ers and there was not injury involving him reported in the press box during the game.

As it turned out, Basso was one of two long-snappers who tried out for the Dolphins on Tuesday, part of a very big tryout day at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

WHAT THE LIST OF DOLPHINS TRYOUT PLAYERS INCLUDED AND DID NOT INCLUDE

In all, the Dolphins worked out 11 players Tuesday and in keeping with the theme of the 2026 season all of them were players with little or no NFL regular season experience — with one exception.

That exception was linebacker Marte Mapu, who played 44 games with 10 starts for the New England Patriots over the previous three seasons before he was traded to the Houston Texans in April and subsequently waived/injured in August.

The list of tryout players included two kickers, not surprising given that Riley Patterson missed a field goal attempt in each of the first two games, but it did not include a punter. That will come to the disappointment of some Dolphins fans who want veteran Bradley Pinion gone after his blooper-type ball drop as he was beginning his three-stop drop in the third quarter of the San Francisco game.

The other tryout players all were safeties, a position that currently features four players on the active roster plus rookie Kyle Louis on injured reserve.

Here's the rundown of the tryout players:

-- S Daijahn Anthony, Mississippi: Played 18 games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024-25

-- LS Luke Basso, Oregon: Rookie free agent, was waived by Denver

-- K Tanner Brown, Oklahoma State: 22 of 23 field goals at Oklahoma State in 2022, was on the Rams and Falcons practice squad in 2024, in Saints camp this year

-- S Clark, Dean, Fresno State: Played 12 games with two starts for the Jets in 2025 as a rookie free agent

-- LS Tyler Duzansky, Penn State: Rookie free agent, waived by the Raiders

-- K Chris Freeman, Connecticut: Rookie free agent, waived by the Texans

-- K Lucas Havrisik Arizona: Kicked in nine games for the Rams in 2023 and four games with the Packers in 2025; was 4-for-4 on field goals last year with a long of 61

-- DB Jalen Kimber, Penn State: Entered the NFL as free agent, waived by Cincinnati this year

-- LB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

-- DB Caleb Offord, Kennesaw State: Rookie free agent, waived by the Raiders

-- DB Marquise Robinson, Arkansas: Waived by the Ravens this year, spent last season on the Ravens practice squad

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- Tanner Conner signed with the New England Patriots practice squad

-- Tight end Hayden Rucci signed with the L.A. Chargers off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad

-- Edge Cameron Goode had a tryout with the Arizona Cardinals