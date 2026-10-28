Dolphins Week 8 Power Rankings Roundup: How Big of a Move Up After First Win?

The Miami Dolphins no longer are being viewed as the worst team in the NFL — by anybody.

At least, that's the verdict in our latest weekly survey of NFL power rankings from 10 national outlets — Yahoo Sports, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, The Athletic, NFL.com, USA Today, Pro Football Talk, FOX Sports, The Sporting News, CBS Sports — with the Dolphins posting an average ranking of 29th.

But no one has them 32nd, the worst ranking coming from Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated at 31. The Dolphins were ranked as high as 26th by NFL.com's Nick Shook in the aftermath of their 28-25 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, a game where the Dolphins never trailed.

This obviously is a move in the right direction after the Dolphins were ranked either 31st or 32nd by all 10 outlets last week.

The Dolphins' next opponents, the New England Patriots, have an average ranking of 10.4, with a high of eighth from USA Today and a low of 11th from six outlets.

THE DOLPHINS AND THE DRAFT ORDER

At 1-5, the Dolphins now have the third-worst record in the NFL behind the Los Angeles Chargers' 0-6 and the Tennessee Titans' 1-5. The Washington Commanders are the other team with fewer than two victories as they stand at 1-4-1 coming off their bye.

As a reminder, strength of schedule is the tiebreaker for draft position between teams that finish with the same record, with the higher the SOS, the lower the pick. The Dolphins' current combined opponent winning percentage mark of .589 is the highest in the NFL, meaning they would pick lower in any tiebreaker scenario.

That's for down the line, though, because the Dolphins are hoping to win more games after getting on the board against the Jets.

THE DOLPHINS IN WEEK 8 NATIONAL POWER RANKINGS

The Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

Rank: 30 Previous: 31

Analysis: The Dolphins put on their first winning costume of the season with an offense pulling out all kinds of treats with youngster Ollie Gordon II and Caleb Douglas. They were overdue for that much-needed first win under Jeff Hafley. Watch them to play spoiler a few more times vs. better teams.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Rank: 30 Previous: 32

Analysis: They won! That's a great sign coming out of the bye. They aren't in the cellar of these rankings anymore as the young players continue to improve.

USA Today (Nate Davis)

Rank: 27 Previous: 31

Analysis: “Thinking of me as a little kid in the parking lot as we (came to the Meadowlands), I was one of the those guys flipping off the buses, and now here I am," said New Jersey native and first-year Fins coach Jeff Hafley after his team upset the Jets to finally break into the win column. Way to also flip off all of those observers who thought your team might become the 0-17 bookend to the 17-0 1972 Dolphins, Coach.

FOX Sports (Ralph Vacchiano)

Rank: 30 Previous: 32

Analysis: Admit it. You knew the Dolphins were going to beat the Jets on Sunday. I mean, if they were going to win one game all season long, that was always going to be it. And of course, it would be at MetLife Stadium. Every Jets fan knew it when they bought their ticket to that game. The Dolphins did it in style, too. Malik Willis threw a 63-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. RB Ollie Gordon ran all over the Jets for 103 yards. And the Miami defense got the big fourth-quarter stop when they needed it. Enjoy it, because things are almost certainly going to get worse — at least until they play the Jets again in Miami on Nov. 29.

NFL.com (Nick Shook)

Rank: 26 Previous: 31

Analysis: The Dolphins won a game! Malik Willis posted a passer rating north of 130! Ollie Gordon II ran hard and Caleb Douglas scored two touchdowns! Miami even survived a perfect meltdown scenario and managed to stay intact and ice a victory! Can you tell I’m excited?? Sometimes, it feels good to watch undermanned, rebuilding teams play well enough to emerge victorious. Those types of seasons are already long enough.

The Athletic (Chad Graff and Josh Kendall)

Rank: 31 Previous: 31

Analysis: Sure, we could focus on the Dolphins’ woeful defensive stats, but let’s focus on their no-doubter of a win. Although the final score made it appear close, they never trailed and were up 21-7 at the half and 28-17 with four minutes left. It was an impressive first victory for coach Jeff Hafley.

ESPN

Rank: 30 Previous: 32

Analysis (on the best offseason addition, LB Jacob Rodriguez): The Dolphins were so impressed by their second-round pick this summer that they waived Tyrel Dodson, last season's starter. And the rookie has repaid their faith. Rodriguez set the tone with 14 tackles in Week 1 and eventually set a franchise rookie record with 18 tackles in Week 4. He is second in the NFL in tackles per game (10.2) and 15th in run stop wins (49). General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said on draft night that Rodriguez would call the Dolphins' defense at some point -- and he was ready to do so in Week 1. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Pro Football Talk (Mike Florio)

Rank: 29 Previous: 31

Analysis: Only five weeks until the next Jets game.

Sports Illustrated (Conor Orr)

Rank: 31 Previous: 32

Analysis: I think people ripping the Dolphins for celebrating Jeff Hafley’s first win simply don’t get it. The fact that there is this much juice and energy for one of the worst teams in the NFL shows exactly where this team is headed.

Yahoo Sports (Frank Schwab)

Rank: 29 Previous: 32

Analysis: The Dolphins can relax. There was always the hope that the team with the NFL's thinnest roster could beat the Jets in one of their two meetings, and that happened. Everyone focuses on the winless teams in the NFL but nobody remembers the one-loss teams, so the Dolphins are spared a lot of grief that would have come had their winless season continued through November. They're still probably not the 29th best team in the NFL but they deserved a bump up after outplaying the Jets.

THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ON SI WEEK 8 POWER RANKINGS

1. Minnesota

2. Buffalo

3. San Francisco

4. Chicago

5. Jacksonville

6. Cincinnati

7. Seattle

8. Kansas City

9. New England

10. Detroit

11. Denver

12. Green Bay

13. L.A. Rams

14. Cleveland

15. Pittsburgh

16. Baltimore

17. Atlanta

18. N.Y. Giants

19. Dallas

20. Tampa Bay

21. Las Vegas

22. Carolina

23. Houston

24. Philadelphia

25. Indianapolis

26. Washington

27. New Orleans

28. Arizona

29. Miami

30. N.Y. Jets

31. L.A. Chargers

32. Tennessee