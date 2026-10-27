What the Week 7 Film Told Us About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins tallied their first win of 2026 against the New York Jets, and the All-22 film shows both triumph and room for improvement. Here’s a look at the key developments from this game along with breakdowns of some of the biggest plays.

DOLPHINS TAKEAWAYS AFTER FILM REVIEW

Aerial Attack Takes Off

The Dolphins’ passing game was operating as cleanly as we’ve seen it in 2026. Their 0.41 EPA per pass ranked third in the league in Week 7, and their passing yards per play was fifth at 8.9.

For the first time all season, the route concepts consistently fit the players on the field. They sent more of their eligibles on routes, found ways to space out zone coverages, and were on the same page in blitz situations.

Miami set the tone early, as Malik Willis’ first three pass attempts looked relatively similar: four or more players out on routes, no play-action, and opportunities for Willis to get to the back side of his progression.

He did so beautifully on each of the three, casually sliding from one read to the next, and capping off a 3-for-3 opening drive with a touchdown strike to the returning Caleb Douglas.

Through the first five games of the season, Bobby Slowik’s passing offense looked clunky and congested. As I’ve chronicled in the previous film breakdowns, far too many of Miami’s dropbacks involved simple two-man route concepts and shot plays. They were sprinkled into this game as well, but looked more like a changeup to the quick-game fastball.

Ballgame

The quick, ball-control style of the Dolphins’ passing game dominated the Jets’ blitzes. Malik Willis finished 8-for-10 for 128 yards passing when Aaron Glenn sent extra rushers, and his 14.6 EPA was the best mark in football for any quarterback against the blitz.

The only thing better than Slowik’s timely play calling was the execution from Miami’s most important pieces. On Caleb Douglas’ second touchdown, he notices the cornerback blitz, and, knowing his route is where Willis would have to go with the ball, he stops short and throws his hands up. Willis sees him in space, takes a shot on a sidearm delivery that whips around Brandon Stephens, and Douglas takes it 63 yards thanks to a crucial block from Malik Washington.

That single play was a glimpse of what could be for the future of the Miami Dolphins. Caleb Douglas looked smooth and athletic in his return, and if Willis keeps making cerebral plays in key moments, he’ll look more and more like a franchise quarterback.

Pounding the Rock

Miami’s run game was just as impressive as their passing attack. EPA per rush was seventh in the league, success rate was 11th, and Ollie Gordon logged his second 100-yard game of the season.

In De’Von Achane’s absence, Bobby Slowik has maximized this unit, largely due to the amount of gap scheme runs he’s worked in. In previous years, Mike McDaniel worked almost exclusively with outside zone and toss looks, but Miami’s power and counter runs might be their best concepts in 2026.

On Miami’s final drive, they ran the same power play three times in a row, and hit a 14-yard gain on their first attempt. Will Kacmarek and Austin Jackson obliterate their down-block at the point-of-attack, Kadyn Proctor’s pull makes contact with two defenders, and Ollie Gordon hurdles into the second level.

Every aspect of this rushing game looks dangerous right now. The revamped scheme simplifies reads for Gordon, while allowing Miami’s massive guards to use their strength to their advantage. Bobby Slowik’s attention to detail, timely calls, and wrinkles with motion and alignment have all created advantages that the players have capitalized on.

Pass Defense Struggles

The Dolphins’ defense was able to get enough stops to win, but they struggled down to down. Geno Smith went 23-of-30 passing for 308 yards, including two deep shots that targeted Miami’s youth.

Smith’s first pass of the game went for 52 yards, with nobody taking Omar Cooper Jr. deep down the field. In man coverage, Chris Johnson appears to signal to Jason Marshall Jr. that he'll take the outside man, but at the snap of the ball, both players play Garrett Wilson, and neither can recover before Cooper makes the catch.

Later in the game, Cooper made another big play. With Johnson in man coverage, the Jets’ receiver fired off the line, stayed physical with Johnson, and quickly stacked him. Dante Trader Jr., who was occupied with Garrett Wilson on the near sideline, can’t get over in time, and the ball splits the defenders for a 60-yard chunk.

Compounding mistakes, especially in man-to-man looks, result in big plays. If Johnson plays through the receiver and doesn’t slow up or Trader drops closer to the middle of the field, that second explosive likely is erased.

Miami’s defense was feast or famine, making a few momentum-swinging plays that proved sufficient in eking out a victory. When challenging opponents with one-on-one situations, though, Hafley’s young secondary has plenty to clean up.