Duck's Return Highlights First Dolphins Injury Report for Week 4

The Miami Dolphins' first injury report for Week 4 included a couple of key offensive players, but just as significantly Storm Duck.

The third-year cornerback has been on PUP since the start of training camp and he was at practice for the first time in 2026 on Wednesday as the team opened his 21-day practice window.

Duck is not eligible to play in a game until after the fourth game of the regular season, which will be Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but new NFL rules allow players to start practicing after two weeks on an injury list.

In three weeks, the Dolphins will have to decide whether to activate Duck to the 53-man roster, keep him on PUP or waive him.

Duck is one of two players who began the season on PUP, the other being fellow cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., who's not yet ready to go.

The Dolphins also have DT Kenneth Grant and LB Trey Moore on injured reserve, and both also are eligible to return after the Week 4 game against the Vikings.

DOUGLAS, WRIGHT STATUS

The Dolphins had two players sit out practice Wednesday, and they were the two players the team ruled out last Friday ahead of the home opener against Kansas City.

Running back Jaylen Wright, who also missed the game against the Chiefs, was one of four players listed as a limited participant Wednesday.

Also limited were LS Tucker Addington (shoulder) and WR Chris Bell (knee), who both played against Kansas City after being on the injury report last week.

There were four new names on the injury report Wednesday, but all of them were listed as full participants: DL Zeek Biggers (ankle), C Aaron Brewer (hand), S Dante Trader Jr. (groin) and EDGE Josh Uche (foot).

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVE

The Dolphins brought back defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. on Wednesday, re-signing him to the practice squad.

He was waived Monday and then cleared waivers.

The Dolphins' practice squad is now full again, but they still have one opening on their 53-man roster.

VIKINGS INJURIES

The biggest name on the Minnesota injury report is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and he did not practice because of an ankle injury.

Jefferson was injured during the Vikings' 23-16 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He had two catches for 32 yards on the Vikings' opening drive, which ended with a field goal.

The other two Minnesota players who didn't practice were CB Charles Demmings (hamstring) and P Brett Thorson (right hamstring).

The Vikings earlier this week released veteran punter Johnny Hekker but then re-signed him to the practice squad.