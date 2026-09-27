Projecting the Dolphins Week 3 Inactives

Head coach Jeff Hafley again will have to consider injury issues when he decides on his game-day roster for the Miami Dolphins' home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins had injury concerns throughout the week at wide receiver and running back, though in the end only wide receiver Caleb Douglas was ruled out, with back Jaylen Wright listed as doubtful with stinger/foot issues.

The Dolphins might go into the game with only two running backs if Wright winds up unable to play. With the injuries at wide receiver, look for veteran Jalen Tolbert to make his season debut after being inactive the first two weeks.

We went a perfect 6-for-6 in predicting the inactives for the Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers after going 4-for-5 for the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

PROJECTING THE DOLPHINS INACTIVES FOR WEEK 3

The Dolphins again have 55 players from which to choose after elevating edge defender Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Liam Anderson from the practice squad and the game-day limit is 48 if at least eight of them are offensive linemen, which basically is a given.

That means we have to project seven inactives, three of whom will be Brady Cook serving as the emergency third quarterback and Caleb Douglas and Robert Beal Jr. because of his injury.

Here are this week's projections:

QB Brady Cook (emergency third QB): This one is a no-brainer that will remain constant until/if something happens with Malik Willis.

WR Caleb Douglas: No need to discuss this one, with Douglas ruled out Friday.

EDGE Robert Beal Jr.: Same as Douglas; Beal was ruled out Friday.

T Chukwuebuka Godrick: The next two remain obvious because the backup offensive linemen weren't involved in the game against the Raiders or 49ers, other than Caedan Wallace getting four total snaps as a sixth lineman, so nothing has changed. The Dolphins have 10 offensive linemen on the active roster, which is a very high number, and it's pretty much a slam dunk that two of them will sit. Despite being listed as the second-team left tackle behind Patrick Paul, we're still thinking he's sitting and the Dolphins would use either Wallace and Jarrett Kingston at left tackle in a pinch.

G DJ Campbell: The rookie sixth-round pick remains listed on the third team on the depth chart, which suggests he'll continue to be inactive for at least a while.

TE Justin Joly: Joly was inactive the first two games and he stands clearly behind Seydou Traore as the third tight end because of Traore's extensive usage on special teams. Given Joly's inexperience and the special teams factor, logic says Joly might have to bide his time before he's given a look on game day.

CB Marcellas Dial Jr.: The final inactive player once again comes down to one of three cornerbacks — Dial, Reese Taylor or Jaylin Simpson. The latter two both got only special teams work against the 49ers last Sunday when Dial was inactive, so a flip here shouldn't surprise anyone. For now, we'll stick with Dial being inactive again.

THE 20206 DOLPHINS INACTIVES

Week 1 (at Las Vegas) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Reese Taylor, G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly

Week 2 (at San Francisco) — WR Jalen Tolbert, QB Brady Cook (3QB), CB Marcellas Dial Jr., G DJ Campbell, T Chukwuebuka Godrick, TE Justin Joly, EDGE Chop Robinson