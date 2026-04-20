Evaluating the Idea of "Inside Out" Against Best Player Available

With the 11th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins won’t be short on options, but their decision will be guided by a clear philosophy.

General Manager Jon Erik Sullivan emphasized that vision during his introductory press conference, pointing to the importance of building strength at the line of scrimmage and establishing a foundation that can support the roster long term.

"We'll build this from the inside out," Sullivan said. "You have to make sure your line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is big, tough, resilient, and that there's depth so you can survive injuries. The thing I think we have to focus on most right now is making sure we build infrastructure."

That philosophy, combined with Miami’s current roster and draft position, helps narrow the field to a handful of realistic outcomes. While the possibility of Miami trading down exists, here's a look at five players who just might represent the most appealing options at number 11, with some fitting the emphasis on building the trenches and others emerging as best player available scenarios depending on how the board falls.

1. Francis Mauigoa – OT, Miami

Mauigoa fits exactly what Sullivan outlined: size, physicality, and long-term stability at a premium position. He has the tools to step in early while also developing into a cornerstone piece, which aligns with a roster that’s being built with the future in mind.

His resume reinforces that projection. Mauigoa earned First-Team Associated Press All-American honors, was named first-team All-ACC, and won the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman. He’s also started 42 games at right tackle over the past three seasons, giving him a level of experience and consistency that’s hard to find in this range.

There’s also a level of versatility that adds to the appeal. While he projects as a tackle long term, Mauigoa has expressed a willingness to do whatever is needed to get on the field early.

"There are five positions, I'll make sure I take one of them," Mauigoa said. "I mean, I play right tackle. It would be cool if I stay at tackle, but if guard is the way I get into the game, I’m gonna give it my all."

That mind-set only strengthens his fit in Miami. It gives the Dolphins flexibility to get their best five linemen on the field while still investing in a player who can anchor the offensive line long term.

2.Spencer Fano – OT, Utah

Spencer Fano belongs firmly in the conversation at number 11.

Like Mauigoa, Fano checks the boxes that align with Miami’s current direction and rebuild. He brings a slightly different profile, relying more on athleticism and movement skills, but the goal remains the same: stabilize the offensive line and build a foundation up front.

His production and experience back that up. In 2025, Fano earned First-Team Associated Press All-American honors and won the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s top interior lineman. He also started 12 games at right tackle and served as a team captain, reinforcing both his versatility and leadership presence.

For the Miami Dolphins, the appeal is straightforward. Fano offers starting potential with room to grow, giving Miami another path to address the line of scrimmage early without stepping outside the value range at 11.

3. Olaivavega Ioane - IOL, Penn State

If the Dolphins choose to address the interior of the offensive line, Vega Ioane becomes one of the more logical options at 11.

While tackles often carry more positional value, Ioane fits the exact identity Miami appears to be targeting. He brings size, power, and a physical presence on the interior, and that need is amplified by the instability the Dolphins have had at guard over the past few seasons. Within this class, he’s widely viewed as the most polished interior lineman available.

In 2024, Ioane earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while starting all 16 games at left guard. He followed that up in 2025 with second-team Associated Press All-American recognition and first-team All-Big Ten honors, reinforcing both his consistency and development.

This wouldn’t be the flashiest pick, but it would be one rooted in stability. In a draft centered on building infrastructure, Ioane represents a realistic option if Miami values interior strength as much as it does edge protection.

4. Mansoor Delane - CB, LSU

While much of the focus points toward the line of scrimmage, cornerback remains one of the most important positions for Miami to address.

Delane represents a scenario where Miami leans into value at a premium position rather than strictly following a trench-focused approach. In a league built around passing offenses, having a high-level corner is essential, and Delane gives the Dolphins a player capable of matching up with top receivers from day one.

In 2025, Delane earned First-Team Associated Press All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition, while also finishing as a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back. He also tied for ninth in the FBS with 1.2 passes defensed per game, underscoring his ability to consistently impact throws.

Even with a philosophy centered on building up front, there are moments in the draft where talent and positional value intersect. If Delane is available at No. 11, this becomes a very realistic path, one where Miami adds a cornerstone piece in the secondary while still aligning with a long-term roster build.

5. Caleb Downs - S, Ohio State

If Miami leans into a true best player available approach, Caleb Downs becomes one of the most intriguing options at 11.

His versatility allows him to play deep, operate in the box, and move around as a hybrid defender, giving Miami a player who can influence the game in multiple ways. That Swiss Army knife ability makes him a natural fit in a modern defense and could position him as a centerpiece in Jeff Hafley’s system.

His production and accolades reinforce that value. In 2025, Downs was named First-Team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Back of the Year while earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. He also won both the Jim Thorpe Award and the Lott IMPACT Trophy, and was a finalist for the Nagurski and Bednarik Awards. He started all 14 games, totaling 68 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and tied for the team lead with two interceptions and two forced fumbles while serving as a team captain.

In a draft where the Dolphins are balancing long-term roster construction with value on the board, Downs represents the scenario where talent simply outweighs positional preference. If he’s available, he becomes one of the more difficult players to pass on.

THE IDEA OF TRADING DOWN

While these five players represent the most likely outcomes at number 11, the Dolphins ultimately have multiple paths available depending on how the board unfolds. Some options align directly with the emphasis on building along the line of scrimmage, while others present opportunities to add high-end talent at premium positions.

That balance will define the decision.

With a roster still taking shape under new leadership, Miami isn’t just looking for immediate contributors—it’s looking for foundational pieces that can grow into long-term roles. Whether that comes along the offensive line, in the secondary, or through a best player available scenario, the focus remains on building a sustainable core.

There’s also the possibility that the best move isn’t staying at number 11 at all. If the board doesn’t fall favorably, trading down could allow the Dolphins to add additional draft capital while continuing to address multiple areas of need.

However it plays out, the goal is clear: identify players who fit the vision and help establish the infrastructure this new regime is working to build.