Former fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell is getting another chance to revive his career with the Miami Dolphins.

For a second time in two weeks, Ferrell has been elevated from the practice squad to provide a boost to the Dolphins edge defender position and the question is whether this is a sign of things to come or maybe some final auditions.

Per NFL rules, the Dolphins will be allowed to elevate Ferrell from the practice squad just one more time this season, after which they'll have to sign him to the active roster to use him again.

Ferrell could make the decision very easy for the Dolphins with a strong performance against the San Francisco 49ers, one that would be very much welcome with the absence of Chop Robinson because of the concussion he sustained in practice Wednesday.

After being elevated for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Ferrell played 11 defensive snaps and recording a tackle on special teams.

The individual numbers didn’t jump off the stat sheet, but Ferrell earned a solid 69.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus while playing eight snaps against the run and three as a pass rusher.

“He gives phenomenal effort. He runs to the ball. He plays with great energy. He’s become a really good teammate, so I’m excited for his opportunity,” Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said. “He’s one of the older guys that has played a lot of football, and hopefully some of that experience he can show some of these young guys who are just figuring it out.”

Can Ferrell make an impact?

The eight-year veteran now returns to San Francisco, where he spent part of last season and previously played in 2023.

Ferrell began the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing with San Francisco’s practice squad on Oct. 29. After being elevated for two games, he was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 15 and ultimately finished the season with four sacks in eight games for the 49ers, tying for the team lead.

Three of those sacks came over a two-game stretch late in November, including a two-sack performance against Cleveland.

He’s known for his physicality while setting the edge more than having pure speed off the outside, which lets him serve as a capable run defender who can still provide occasional pressure as a power rusher.

Miami could use some of that Sunday after a quiet week rushing the passer.

The Dolphins struggled to generate pressure against Las Vegas in Week 1, failing to sack Kirk Cousins and hitting him just twice throughout the game.

With Robinson unavailable, Ferrell joins Josh Uche, Malik Herring, Robert Beal Jr. and Llewellyn among the options Miami will have to manufacture pressure against Brock Purdy and a San Francisco offensive line that did not allow a sack in Week 1.

During their 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, the 49ers offensive line didn’t allow a sack and Brock Purdy was pressured just three times.

After already earning snaps with Robinson in the lineup last week, Ferrell could see his role expand against the Niners, and potentially further ahead down the road if he can deliver.

Ferrell made the initial 53-man roster after signing over the summer, but was released when the Dolphins needed to make room for their post-cut additions that included seven waiver wire pick-ups as well as the signing of vested veteran edge defender Malik Herring.

With the two elevations, Ferrell has been a de facto member of the roster so far and he's now got another great opportunity to show he belongs on the 53.