What to Make of the Dolphins Elevating Clelin Ferrell for the Week 1 Game

The Miami Dolphins didn't need to make a practice squad elevation for their season opener because of injuries, but they chose to beef up their defense nonetheless.

The Dolphins announced Saturday they had elevated veteran edge Clelin Ferrell from their practice squad for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

On their final injury report of the week, the Dolphins didn't have a single player with a game status designation, meaning head coach Jeff Hafley will be able to use whichever of the 53 players on the roster he chooses.

Further, the only three players listed on the injury report this week at all were tight ends Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore, along with linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr.

WHY FERRELL WAS ELEVATED

The elevation of Ferrell gives the Dolphins five edge defenders against the Raiders, as he likely will join Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Robert Beal Jr. and Malik Herring.

It would be a major surprise if Ferrell replaced one of the other four, with the likelihood being he'll supplement them instead.

The Dolphins also have the ability to use defensive tackle Zeek Biggers outside depending on the formation, but they're a bit thin on the interior of the defensive line with Kenneth Grant on injured reserve to start the regular season.

The best guess is the Dolphins figure to use Ferrell as part of their edge rotation.

FERRELL'S ROLLER-COASTER SUMMER

The fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft, Ferrell joined the Dolphins right before the start of training camp, but he missed a good time of practice because of an undisclosed injury.

The Dolphins released Ferrell when they got down to the 53-player limit August 30, and his time in Miami appeared done when he was among the first batch of players signed to the practice squad the next day — though it's possible the Dolphins wanted to re-sign him right away but he was waiting to see if another team signed him to their 53-man roster.

Ferrell was signed to the practice squad September 1 when the Dolphins filled out that group after claiming seven players off waivers and signed Herring as a released free agent.

Ferrell played eight games for the San Francisco 49ers last season and finished with 24 tackles and four sacks. This was a second stint with the 49ers for Ferrell, who also has played for the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers following spending his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders.