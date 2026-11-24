One of the talking points in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' Week 11 loss against the Buffalo Bills was the lack of a flag against Josh Allen for grabbing Chris Johnson by the facemask and throwing him to the ground at the end of Jacob Rodriguez's interception return.

That actually was just one of a slew of missed calls during the Dolphins' 26-9 loss, mistakes that hurt both Miami and Buffalo.

Starting with the Allen-Johnson play, that clearly should have been a roughness penalty against Allen, which would have given the Dolphins the ball at the Buffalo 11-yard line after Rodriguez returned his interception to the 22.

As it was, the Dolphins lost 12 yards in three plays after the Rodriguez interception before Daniel Carlson kicked a 52-yard field goal to cut Miami's deficit to 20-6.

"Definitely surprised there was no flag thrown," Johnson said during a Zoom media session Tuesday. "I don't know, I feel like when that happens, it's like an automatic flag. Especially like I get a little scuffle after the play, but I feel like once you get into another player's helmet or something like that, it's usually a flag, but it is what it is. We move on from it."

THE OTHER BAD MISS THAT HURT MIAMI

Later in the late stages of the first half, Kyle McCord threw an interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Chris Bell, who was injured after a helmet-to-helmet collision with safety Damar Hamlin.

While some fans said on social media that helmet hit should have been flagged, it actually was incidental contact and Hamlin was going for the ball on the play, so that was a good no-call.

But what should have been a penalty was Bills DB Jordan Hancock grabbing Bell's jersey pretty much all the way down the field. So this was a clear defensive holding, if not pass interference, that the officials missed.

The interception ended the Dolphins' last drive of the first half after they had the ball at their 34, though Buffalo didn't score after the turnover.

NON-CALLS AGAINST THE DOLPHINS

But, as it usually the case, there were bad calls that hurt both teams in this game.

With the Dolphins, we can point to two specific instances involving defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr., who overall had a very good performance in his first NFL start.

But replays clearly showed Cooper throwing a forearm at Allen's head after an incomplete pass and then his first career sack came when he tripped Allen, which came on a first-and-10 from the Miami 19-yard line and should have produced a first-and-goal from the 9 (half the distance to the goal) instead of a second-and-18 from the 27.

There also was a dubious holding penalty against the Bills when offensive lineman Alec Anderson pushed a Dolphins lineman down on a pass rush, but that one wasn't consequential because Buffalo scored a touchdown on that drive anyway.

The bottom line, though, is the officiating was sub-par but the mistakes were balanced, and the Dolphins were penalized only three times for 25 yards and Buffalo had seven penalties for 48 yards.

In other words, the officials didn't determine the outcome, though their work unfortunately left a lot to be desired.