Miami's defense put up a valiant effort, but it wasn't enough, as the Dolphins ultimately fell to the Bills by a score of 26-9.

Let's overreact to some key developments, both positive and negative, from this Week 11 matchup.

Not Enough Talent

The Miami Dolphins offense was abysmal, and many of the struggles came from underwhelming individual performances.

Caleb Douglas, who had previously dropped a pass in each of the last two games, dropped another three throws Sunday, and only caught two of his 11 targets. Fellow rookie Chris Bell also had a deep pass bounce off his fingertips.

Miami’s weapons couldn’t create separation on key downs, and the offensive line, particularly along the right side, struggled once again. Jonah Savaiinaea and Austin Jackson are difficult to ignore and easy for opposing defenses to key in on. Their consistent one-on-one losses and need for help not only hamstring the Dolphins from a game plan perspective, but also take away potential support for Patrick Paul and Kadyn Proctor, who gave up timely pressure.

The struggles from the Dolphins’ youth, while inevitable, are extremely difficult to overcome with this little to rely on in terms of veteran presence. Miami's offense badly needs an influx of talent in the 2027 offseason.

Chop Robinson is Dangerous

Chop Robinson's resurgence after an underwhelming second season is a very positive development for this Dolphins team, and he once again looked strong against Buffalo.

Robinson’s conversion rate of speed to power has vastly improved this season with his added weight, and when he attacks from the wide-nine alignment, he can eliminate the space between him and the tackle in a hurry. He did so multiple times in this game, pressuring Josh Allen and moving him off his spot.

There were also several instances of Robinson moving bodies in the run game, caving in offensive linemen and tight ends to make it easier for his teammates to make plays. Robinson's play has become more consistent, and if he continues to develop, he could be a foundational piece of Miami's defense moving forward.

A Strong Game Plan

Outside of a long, game-clinching drive following a Miami turnover on downs, the Dolphins’ defense did more than enough to keep them in the game. More importantly, they did it with a drastic talent discrepancy.

Even with the late success, James Cook only averaged 4 yards per carry, and Josh Allen finished 27/45 with two interceptions.

The film will tell the full story, but for Josh Allen, a quarterback who has historically torched the Dolphins with his legs, to not record a carry is impressive work from Miami's defensive players and staff. Their pressure and back-end coverage appeared to frustrate him, and forced him into bad throws on multiple occasions. Once again, against a stellar offense, Hafley's group puts up a performance to be proud of.

Other Teams Think Miami’s Special Teams Unit Is a Joke

The well-chronicled Miami Dolphins special teams struggles have been nothing short of embarrassing, and this game was yet another prominent example of that. Buffalo not only converted a fourth down with a fake punt but also lined up for an onside kick up two scores, only to take a delay-of-game before kicking off regularly.

Daniel Carlson looked solid, making three field goals, including two from 50+ yards. However, the kick return team was undisciplined, with Kaytron Allen committing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

Chris Tabor's unit has been the worst on a team that is bereft of talent. While on offense and defense, there have been instances of the sum playing better than their individual parts; that hasn't happened in the kicking game.

Malik Washington Needs a Larger Role

Malik Washington's ability as a runner and receiver have been on display this year. A week after throwing a touchdown and making an impressive catch, Washington had a nice carry where he lined up as a running back, and in another instance, made a crucial one-handed snag on fourth down.

Washington should be Miami's solution for easy offense. For someone who consistently makes the first defender miss, the Dolphins haven't done nearly a good enough job getting him designed touches. He's easily their most explosive and consistent weapon right now (given Caleb Douglas' struggles catching the football) and should see his opportunities match his ability.