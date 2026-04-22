Examining Five Potential Options at Number 30

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2026 NFL draft with an opportunity to accelerate their roster reset.

With picks 11 and 30, Miami can attack two core positions and start reshaping the roster in the vision of Jon-Eric Sullivan, adding two tent poles to the foundation he’s building.

Pick number 11 will draw the attention, but number 30 presents a decision point: stay put and add another foundational piece, or try to move back to add draft capital and still target a player in the same range.

Here are five potential targets Miami could consider at pick number 30.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Miami’s wide receiver room is a shell of what it needs to be.

Concepcion is one of the most versatile players in the class. A First-Team Associated Press All-American as an all-purpose weapon, First-Team All-SEC, and the winner of the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player, Concepcion impacts the game in multiple ways. He led his team with 61 receptions for 919 yards (15.1 per catch) and nine touchdowns, while also adding serious value in the return game with two punt return scores, tied for third in the FBS.

It’s also worth noting the background here. Both Jon Erik Sullivan and Jeff Hafley come from an organization, the Green Bay Packers, that historically didn’t invest premium draft capital at wide receiver. That shifted in 2025 when they selected Matthew Golden in the first round, showing a willingness to adjust when the need is there.

With Miami expected to prioritize other positions at pick 11, the opportunity to address wide receiver at 30 becomes very real. It’s a spot where they can still find impact talent without forcing the pick early, and still addressing one of the most obvious needs on the roster.

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Cornerback is a position Miami cannot afford to wait too long to address.

Cornerback depth is thin, and in this division, that gets exposed quickly. Four times a year, Miami is lining up against two quarterbacks who have been in the MVP conversation over the last two seasons, Drake Maye and Josh Allen. Cornerback is not a spot you can afford to be weak.

That’s what makes number 30 a logical place to address it.

A Second-Team Associated Press All-American, Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and First-Team All-MWC selection, Johnson produced at a high level. He tied for ninth in the FBS with 1.17 passes defensed per game and tied for the team lead with four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

The traits are there. Johnson has the size, physicality, and ball skills you look for in an outside corner, and he plays with the kind of confidence that translates.

The question is the jump.

Coming out of San Diego State, the level of competition is the natural concern. Can those same traits hold up against NFL receivers on a weekly basis? Can he make that transition when the speed, precision, and physical demands increase?

For Miami, that’s the evaluation. The tools suggest a starting-caliber corner. The projection comes down to whether it translates.

TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

If Miami is serious about improving its pass rush, this is a position they can’t ignore.

The Dolphins need a defensive end who can consistently create pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Pairing another edge rusher alongside the hopeful development of Chop Robinson would give Miami a chance to build something sustainable up front.

With players like Keldric Faulk potentially off the board by the time Miami is on the clock at number 30, Parker becomes a realistic option in that next tier of pass rushers.

Parker already has shown he can produce at a high level. In 2024, he earned Second-Team All-ACC honors while tying for second in the FBS with a school-record six forced fumbles. He also ranked fifth nationally with 19.5 tackles for loss and ninth with 11 sacks, starting all 14 games and totaling 57 tackles. He followed that up in 2025 with another productive season, starting 12 games and recording 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks, earning Honorable Mention All-ACC.

At 30, he fits the profile of a player who can contribute early in a rotation while developing into a more complete edge presence over time. And for a team looking to generate more consistent pressure without relying heavily on blitzing, that matters.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

If Miami doesn't address the offensive line with its first pick at 11, Miller provides a starting option later in the first round.

He brings experience and durability, setting a school record for most consecutive starts by a non-specialist with 54 while also setting the record for career snaps. Miller has lined up at both left and right tackle, giving him positional flexibility that translates immediately to the next level.

Miller projects early on as a swing tackle, with tons of experience on the right side who can provide depth at multiple spots along the line. But there’s also a longer-term angle here. If Miami chooses not to move forward with Austin Jackson beyond the 2026 season, Miller could develop into a viable option at right tackle.

At 30, this would be about planning ahead, adding a reliable piece now with the potential to grow into a bigger role down the line.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

In the same light as Blake Miller, Max Iheanachor provides another option at tackle for the Miami Dolphins at pick 30.

Coming out of Arizona State, Iheanachor earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 and has 26 starts at right tackle over the last two seasons. The production and experience are there, particularly on the right side.

What makes him especially intriguing is his background.

Iheanachor didn’t grow up playing football; he was a high school basketball player before transitioning to the sport. That shows up in his movement skills and overall athletic profile, and it also suggests there may still be more development ahead as he continues to refine his technique.

Iheanachor profiles as a true right tackle, giving the Dolphins another option at the position long term offering insurance across the line.