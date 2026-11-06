Examining the Looming Dolphins Roster Moves After the Week 9 Final Injury Report

The good news for the Miami Dolphins with their final injury report for Week 9 is they didn't rule out any players for the matchup against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium.

The team did list three players as questionable and it might require some roster juggling Saturday. In fact, it probably will require it.

The three players listed as questionable were running backs Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen, both of whom are dealing with a quad injury, and defensive end Malik Herring, who has a neck issue after sustaining a stinger in the Week 8 loss against the New England Patriots.

THE DOLPHINS ROSTER/LINEUP DILEMMA

Wright and Allen are the two backups at running back behind new starter Ollie Gordon II (with De'Von Achane on IR) and it would seem almost a given that the Dolphins will be elevating Carlos Washington Jr. as insurance.

The Dolphins also need a kicker and the only one they have also is on the practice squad, that being veteran Zane Gonzalez.

And lastly, the Dolphins have operated with five edge defenders every game and if Herring can't play, that would leave them with four — Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Rodney McGraw and newcomer Jamree Kromah.

Max Llewellyn was elevated from the practice squad for the game against New England, but that was his third elevation. That means the Dolphins can't use him again this season unless they sign him to the 53-man roster, which certainly appears to be a possibility since they've kept him on the practice squad.

Other practice squad options if Herring can't play would be elevating either Amari Gaither or Eric Watts from the practice squad.

Signing Gonzalez to the 53 is another option, even though he did have a bad field goal miss against New England. He's already been elevated twice, meaning being brought up for the Detroit game would end his elevation eligibility.

Any roster adjustments, including practice squad elevations, have to be made by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

It's also possible the Dolphins don't have to do anything beyond elevating Gonzalez if the three players listed as questionable are deemed fit and ready to go against Detroit before the deadline.

PROCTOR PROBLEM GONE

As expected, Kadyn Proctor has gotten out of the concussion protocol and will be back in the lineup against the Lions.

Along with the three questionable players, the only other one who was limited in practice Friday was long-snapper Tucker Addington with his ongoing shoulder issue.

The others who popped up on the injury report this week — Chop Robinson, Malik Washington and Zach Sieler — all are good to go.

LIONS INJURY REPORT

For Detroit, the big news was safety Brian Branch being cleared out of the concussion protocol and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

The one update for them involved backup running back Sione Vaki, who popped up on the injury report and did not practice Friday. He was listed as questionable.

Detroit ruled out five players, including safety Kerby Joseph, who's on IR, and obviously linebacker Jack Campbell, who sustained a serious neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The others were center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed and edge DJ Wonnum.