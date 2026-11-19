The Miami Dolphins currently hold the third position in the 2027 NFL draft order, though it's not that much of a stretch to suggest they could wind up with the first overall pick.

That would be a second opportunity to have the first pick for the franchise, which had the same privilege in 2008.

The decision that year was to take Michigan tackle Jake Long with that pick, bypassing the chance to select Boston College's Matt Ryan despite the need for a franchise quarterback. The Dolphins waited until their second pick of Round 2 for their QB, taking Long's college teammate Chad Henne.

If they indeed wind up with the top choice in 2027, the Dolphins again would have the opportunity to go for a quarterback if they determine too many questions remain about Malik Willis, they could take a player at a different position (such as WR Jeremiah Smith or edge Colin Simmons) or they could trade to try down for additional draft capital.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter stated pretty confidently Thursday he believes that regardless of what team is making the pick, that choice will be quarterback Drew Mestemaker from Oklahoma State.

“If the draft were today with this order, the Titans and the Chargers, there is going to be an auction I believe for the number 1 pick, for the right to go draft Drew Mestemaker," Schefter said. "The Oklahoma State quarterback. Whether that’s the Jets trading up, whether that’s the Cardinals. Dolphins, Browns. Whoever. Somebody is going to want to trade up to number 1 if it’s Tennessee. Tennessee, even at the one hole, is going to stick with Cam Ward."

Given where they are as an organization, the idea of the Dolphins surrendering assets, draft or otherwise, to move up in the first round of the 2027 draft just doesn't compute.

At all.

On the contrary, the Dolphins are in a situation where they still need to build up their roster base and that would require more draft capital, not less.

To the point where the Dolphins might be tempted to entertain offers if indeed there will be some sort of auction for the chance to take Mestemaker.

THE DOLPHINS DILEMMA

The first question for every team looking for a quarterback will be exactly what kind of prospect Mestemaker will be, though at this time no one puts him in the Andrew Luck category.

There have been Josh Allen comparisons, and if any team feels strongly that's who he would become, then that's the no-brainer pick right there.

And that includes the Dolphins. They have to face Josh Allen twice a year and bypassing the next version of him would be a brutal move.

But if the Dolphins don't have that conviction with Mestemaker or any other quarterback and they do have that top pick in 2027, then they should open the phone lines (as the saying goes).

The team in the best position to swing a trade for that first overall pick clearly is the New York Jets by virtue of their three first-round picks, their own and the ones they got in the 2025 trades where they sent Quinnen Williams to Dallas and Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis.

Of course, making a trade with the Jets to help them get the first quarterback in the draft might seem counterproductive — imagine if the Dolphins don't have a strong conviction on Mestemaker, swing a trade with the Jets, then watch Mestemaker indeed become similar to Josh Allen ... that would not be good.

Then again, the idea of turning that potential first overall pick into, say, two top 10 picks and maybe even more would be awfully tempting.

Ultimately, it would come down to how the Dolphins evaluate Mestemaker, who oozes physical traits but has only two years of starting quarterback experience and has thrown 10 interceptions this season, the second-highest total in college football.

Of course, if the Dolphins wind up not picking first, the whole conversation becomes moot, but it's something to start considering regardless.