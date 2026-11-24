The question of whether the Miami Dolphins will or should move rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor to right tackle was asked of the man himself Tuesday morning, and he said the topic hadn't been presented to him as of yet.

And then he said exactly what we figured he would say about a preference, replying with: "I don't have any preference. Wherever I'm told to be be at, then I'm gonna be there, and I'm gonna play my ass off. That's what it is."

This was the expected answer because it's pretty rare you'll get a rookie saying he prefers one position over another — in fact, it almost never happens.

But the question remains: What's best for the Dophins? 'What's best for Proctor? And that's for the rest of 2026 and beyond.

THE PROS OF PROCTOR MOVING TO TACKLE

The obvious answer of why the Dolphins should move Proctor to right tackle right now would be to give him a head start at a position that arguably holds more value than left guard.

That's reflected in contracts, where the top annual average salary is Darnell Wright's $29 million compared to left guard Peter Skoronski's top average coming in at $25 million annually.

So Proctor himself should want the move for when it comes time for his second contract — the franchise tag numbers and fifth-year option numbers are the same for all offensive linemen.

Having Proctor and Patrick Paul as bookend tackles probably would be more valuable than having the giant left-side tandem with those two, particularly if the right side doesn't get solved.

And if the Dolphins agree with the premise of having Proctor at right tackle being more valuable over the long run than at left guard, then why not starting giving him reps right now in a season where Miami isn't playing for the playoffs but rather to set themselves up for future success as much as possible.

THE CONS OF MOVING PROCTOR TO TACKLE

Proctor played left tackle at Alabama and stays on the left side as an NFL rookie, simply sliding inside.

That's not nearly as significant a transition as moving from the left to the right side.

There are certain linemen who can switch sides seamlessly, but there's no guarantee with anyone.

And maybe the Dolphins will decide they know what they have with Proctor at left guard, they like (maybe even love) what they have with Proctor at left guard, and they don't want to take any chances of even a small experimentation messing the good thing they have going on.

There is something to be said for having a dominant left side of the offensive line, which would be the ultimate goal with Paul and Proctor, but that's not going to be enough to have a good overall line.

In the end, this might come down to how the Dolphins view Proctor in regards to his NFL future.

It says here the Dolphins owe it to themselves to explore all possibilities, and that means giving Proctor a look at right tackle — and sooner rather than later.