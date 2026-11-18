The Miami Dolphins are tied for the worst record in the NFL after starting 1-8 in Jeff Hafley's first year as head coach, and it would surprise no one if they ended up at the very bottom of the league standings by the end of the season.

But the truth is they're still having a productive season, and not just because they'll end up with one of the very first picks in the 2027 NFL draft.

See, this season never was about wins and losses, something Hafley said time and time again to make sure his message didn't get lost or expectations would start surpassing reality.

The 2026 season, once the Dolphins overhauled their roster to clear up their cap situation for a fresh financial start, became about establishing a foundation, player development and player evaluation.

With regards to those objectives, the Dolphins are winning.

NFL writer Jourdan Rodrigue put it perfectly with a comment that accompanied placing the Dolphins in Tier 1 of teams in terms of problem-solving when it comes to roster management.

"If you don’t think the 1-8 Dolphins belong in this tier in this specific exercise, you simply don’t appreciate the elegance of the line they currently walk," Rodrigue wrote. "(I will add, it has to be really tough on the players and coaches.) From a team-building perspective, they have struck a perfect balance between showcasing young talent — rookie receiver Caleb Douglas is electric, second-year running back Ollie Gordon is a blossoming star and rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez will have a long career — while not sacrificing draft positioning. Even with recent injuries to starting quarterback Malik Willis and defensive lineman Zach Sieler, getting the present group valuable experience while keeping focus on a bright future is what is important here. They have also proven to be a scrappy out, including for the talented Detroit Lions."

ESTABLISHING A FOUNDATION

Because we don't like the term, we're not going to use "culture" here even though many would, but regardless of the term the one identity the Dolphins have established in terms of play style is that they will play hard.

Just check out the weekly press conferences with opposing coaches and invariably they will mention how hard the Dolphins compete. Of course, maybe they'd be saying the same thing even if it weren't true because buttering up the opponent before a game is part of the game, but it's true in this case and it's actually pretty obvious to anyone who watches the Miami games.

While there's a lack of high-end veteran talent on the team, there's absolutely nothing lacking in terms of want-to.

This is a highly engaged group, and the postgame celebration after that one win against the New York Jets, while criticized in some circles for being over the top given the team's record, showed you a group of players who really want to win for their coach.

Now, contrast that to the shot of Justin Herbert in the L.A. Chargers locker room when they were celebrating their first win after an 0-8 start Monday night, and see if you can spot the difference.

That's a team in the middle of a storm with nothing but dark clouds ahead.

The Dolphins, on the flip side, also may be in the middle of a storm but there are clear skies on the horizon.

THE REASONS FOR OPTIMISM

Beyond the early positive impression Hafley has made as head coach, including the fact he has an undermanned defense ranked 10th in the NFL in total yards allowed, are the contributions of the 2026 draft class.

One of the biggest goals for this season was having the largest draft class in the NFL produce a handful of players who would become key contributors on the road back to contention, and this looks like mission accomplished nine games into their rookie year.

It obviously starts at the top of the rookie class with Kadyn Proctor, Chris Johnson, Jacob Rodriguez and Caleb Douglas, with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan looking very much like he nailed his top four draft picks in his new job.

Beyond those four, safety Michael Taaffe is starting as a rookie fifth-round pick, leads the team with three interceptions, tight end Will Kacmarek should have a long NFL future as a blocking specialist, and Kyle Louis is getting more and more work as a nickel linebacker.

And that's not even mentioning Chris Bell and Trey Moore, who also could become contributors at some point.

Another goal for this season was getting a good sense of whether Malik Willis could become a long-term answer at quarterback, and that remains unsolved for a variety of factors, including how much he's limited by his supporting cast and durability concerns with him currently on IR.

Regardless, the Dolphins always were going to need to beef up the roster around the quarterback, Willis or somebody else, before they really can think about competing.

This season was about taking the first steps in the right direction, and it says here the Dolphins absolutely have done that.

It does stink that the Dolphins have such a poor record, but anybody thinking playoffs with all the personnel losses and dead cap space they were carrying was fooling himself.

The goals for 2026 simply were different. And in that respect, the Dolphins are having a perfectly fine season.