The Miami Dolphins nearly completed a 14-point comeback, but ultimately fell 24-22 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. Struggles in the trenches litter the all-22 tape of a game that Miami failed to win in key moments, so let’s take a look at some of the biggest lessons from the film review.

Offensive Line

Without Aaron Brewer and Malik Willis, communication and protection issues were to be expected, and this game certainly had its fair share of them. Late rushes and rotations led to unblocked defenders in the run and pass game. What’s more worrisome, though, is the seemingly downward trend of individual performances that continued against Indianapolis.

The right side tandem of Jonah Savaiinaea and Austin Jackson remains ineffective when stressed, both in one-on-one protection and as the point-of-attack blockers on rushing plays. Miami attempted to prop them up with pullers and misdirection, but it led to a few whiffs by Kadyn Proctor, Patrick Paul, and Will Kacmarek, and players left unaccounted for by the aforementioned late rotations.

In the absence of Chris Bell, Miami also used Kevin Coleman and Malik Washington as key blockers from the slot on runs to their side, and considering both of them are listed under 200 pounds, it went about as well as you’d expect.

In this game, Miami was without its best offensive lineman, and the duo of Patrick Paul and Kadyn Proctor, who have a combined 38 starts between them, were asked to be the steady-handed adults in the room. Both are capable of high-level reps (and even had some in this game) but lack the refinement to consistently prop up the others around them with such little margin for error. They were put under a microscope and often asked to overcompensate, and thus bear the least of the blame among the starting five.

Mauled Up Front

Miami’s defensive line was a mirror image of their offensive counterpart: without their best player, and unable to make up for it, with young players failing to provide consistent performance.

Kenneth Grant and Jordan Phillips were knocked off the ball consistently. While both have done a solid job standing their ground against double-teams in recent weeks, this was an abysmal showing. The Colts’ 1.75 yards before contact per attempt ranks eighth in the league in Week 10, pending Monday Night Football.

Much like the offense, Miami tried to make up for their one-on-one deficiency, this time by slanting their edge defenders inside. Indianapolis was able to exploit it, however, and used Miami’s aggressiveness against them to find creases along the outside.

Rookie Performances

With the primary goal of this season being player development, it’s important to look at Miami’s rookie class, whose performances were a mixed bag in Week 10.

Caleb Douglas once again flashed, making a couple highly contested catches, including one on a dagger concept where the safety triggered down late. Douglas showcased his strong hands and body control by maintaining possession of the ball through the contact. For the second straight week, though, he dropped a pass on his body that he had to lower his hands for, so he definitely has something to work on.

Kevin Coleman Jr. struggled in his increased role due to the absence of Chris Bell. His size profiles him more as a slot receiver, but with the Dolphins' lack of depth, they've attempted to use him on the outside. His lack of physicality showed on an early curl route that was broken up by Charvarius Ward, and he was unable to get going.

Outside of their interceptions, Chris Johnson and Michael Taaffe struggled. Miami threw out plenty of unorthodox looks, as they continued their trend of putting more and more on the secondary’s plate, and there were several instances of receivers running open in between the second and third levels. Furthermore, Taaffe took some poor pursuit angles, and was dominated by blockers on a screen pass to Jonathan Taylor. Jacob Rodriguez also wasn’t very impactful, as the struggles of Miami’s interior defensive line allowed blockers to move up to the second level with relative ease.

Undrafted rookie DJ Herman was inconsistent, but made a few high-level blocks that really created displacement and afforded Ollie Gordon room to run. The linebacker-convert has continued to get better in recent weeks. Kadyn Proctor and Will Kacmarek were similar, moving bodies, but also having a few standout misses that killed opportunities for the run game to create explosives.