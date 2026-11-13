Three Bold Predictions for the Miami Dolphins Against Indianapolis

Following a disastrous week that saw significant injuries for two of their most important players, the Miami Dolphins will face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.

Both teams are looking to begin the second half of the season on the right track, so here are some trends they could rely on, along with some predictions based off of them.

Colts Holdovers Have Success

The Colts traded away many of their biggest pieces at the deadline, hoping to recoup draft capital in what may be a lost season. They did, however, hold on to three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor and 10-year veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

Notably, both of these players’ matchups have become substantially easier in light of the Dolphins’ recent injuries. Zach Sieler, a crucial piece of Miami’s defensive interior, is now out for the season, while All-Pro Center Aaron Brewer is in concussion protocol and is expected to miss this game.

With potentially renewed clarity following the trade deadline and a lack of continuity across from them, Taylor and Stewart could have big days. With Brewer, Miami’s offensive line struggled mightily in their Week 9 matchup against Detroit’s interior. On the other side, Sieler’s ability as a gap penetrator and the Dolphins’ best one-on-one winner is one they’ll have to try to replace with their trio of 2025 draftees. It will certainly take them time to find cohesion without their veteran leader.

Pressure Dominates Pass Game on Both Sides

The Indianapolis Colts have been among the worst teams in attempting to protect their quarterback. Their 41.8% pressure rate allowed is the sixth-worst mark in the NFL, and they rank fourth-quickest in time to pressure against, per NextGen Stats.

Even though Miami won’t have Sieler, who is crucial to their pass rush plan, their edge defenders, Chop Robinson and Josh Uche, really have begun to jell in recent weeks. Robinson’s wide-nine alignment often allows solo opportunities, which he took advantage of in Week 9. Meanwhile, Uche’s impact on his teammates and recent standout performance landed him a spot as a captain in light of the aforementioned Sieler injury.

Indianapolis’ defensive line has been non-threatening this season. The Colts are dead last in pressure rate and 30th in how quickly they get to the quarterback. However, the aforementioned Brewer injury combined with a first-time starting quarterback in Kyle McCord leaves much to be desired in terms of sorting out protections. Miami has allowed the league’s third-highest pressure rate, and now they face long-time defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is more than willing to trot out unorthodox blitz looks against a young QB.

Ollie Gordon Reaches Career High in Carries

The formula for a Dolphins win is relatively simple: avoid catastrophic mistakes in Kyle McCord’s first start. The easiest way to mitigate risk is to run the ball, which Miami demonstrated in its lone win this season.

Ollie Gordon’s career high of 25 carries came in that Week 7 win against the Jets when Miami played the entirety from positive and neutral game script. That may be difficult against Indianapolis, but if Gordon’s early carries are successful against a Colts defense that ranks 29th in yards per carry allowed (4.9), then he’ll likely see a massive workload.

Maybe Jeff Hafley will even carry him back to the locker room, as he once joked when referencing De’Von Achane’s potential touches.