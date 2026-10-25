Five Instant Overreactions to the Dolphins-Jets Matchup

The Miami Dolphins grabbed their first win of the season against the New York Jets. Their 28 to 25 victory marks the first of Jeff Hafley's Miami tenure, which means it's time to overreact to this game.

THE DOLPHINS OVERREACTIONS

0-5 to the Super Bowl

After not holding a single lead over the course of their first five games, Miami never trailed against the Jets. They remained in control through an ugly second half, and started what could be one of the craziest stories in NFL history.

On a very real note, the Miami Dolphins grabbed a win that required every ounce of effort they could muster. From a stellar offensive first half closed out by some masterful clock management to a timely fourth-down conversion to seal the victory, Jeff Hafley’s unit never wavered and won several crucial momentum-swinging moments. This win adds an exclamation point to a first half of a season that has felt about as promising as 1-5 can feel.

A Perfect Performance from Malik Willis

Malik Willis played what was easily his best game as a member of the Miami Dolphins, going 14 of 21 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and adding another 37 yards and a score on the ground. His decision-making was consistently positive, as he understood when to take off, when to move off of his progressions, and when to fire into some tight windows.

On Miami’s first scoring drive, Willis made multiple throws late in the progression, including the first of two touchdown passes to Caleb Douglas. Just as important, though, was what we didn’t see on the stat sheet: turnovers. Miami won the takeaway battle on Sunday, and while Geno Smith threw an early pick to Michael Taaffe, Willis kept the ball out of harm’s way.

Willis looked like a completely different player than what we saw against the Cincinnati Bengals, and if he can start to stack strong performances, his window as the Dolphins’ franchise quarterback will remain cracked open.

Caleb Douglas Fixes Everything

One of Miami’s most promising rookies made his triumphant return on Sunday, and Caleb Douglas’ impact on the health of the Dolphins’ passing game is palpable.

His two catches, both of which went for touchdowns, showcased an element Miami simply doesn’t have with any of their other weapons. In the first quarter, Douglas dusted cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, pressing into his toes and snapping off a gorgeous route to the inside. Then, when Miami’s offense struggled to remain explosive late in the game, Douglas hit Minkah Fitzpatrick with a mean stutter-step, and followed it up with a tightrope act that resulted in a 63-yard score.

Even when he wasn’t making plays, it's clear that Douglas’ size and talent put the rest of the Dolphins’ receiving weapons in a more natural spot. Greg Dulcich had one of his best games, and Malik Washington made multiple nice plays underneath. Douglas’ impact cannot be understated, and his presence was key in Miami grabbing their first win.

An Absolute STEAL

The Dolphins’ rookies have largely met expectations, and one who has far exceeded them is safety Michael Taaffe.

Taaffe grabbed his second interception of the season against the Jets, triggering down on a crossing route by Jeremy Ruckert. It was an excellent play, and one Taaffe continues to make this season, trusting his instincts to fly towards the football.

Even as a rookie, there are a couple of plays in each game where it seems like Taaffe knows what the offense is running before it happens. His football IQ has made an immediate impact on the back end, and in a year where the primary goal is assessing talent, the former fifth-round pick looks like a gem.

Special Teams is Fixed

In what ended up as potentially the biggest play of the game, former Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders missed a 40-yard field goal for the New York Jets, and for the first time all year, the Dolphins played what looked like a clean game in the third phase.

In the first game after Jeff Hafley not-so-subtly called out Riley Patterson for not being able to get the ball into the end zone, Patterson’s replacement, veteran Zane Gonzalez and punter Bradley Pinion took turns on kickoffs and had the distance to eliminate the Jets’ potential returns. Gonzalez also went four for four on extra points.

Pinion had a mediocre punt that was salvaged by a nice bounce, but overall, special teams wasn’t a glaring negative, and that’s the first time all season that I’ve been able to say that.