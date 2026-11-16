Four Losers And Four Winners From Miami's Week 10 Loss

The second losing streak of the season reached three games for the Miami Dolphins after they fell against the Indianapolis Colts in a 24-22 thriller (?).

Miami, a team full of rookie talent and an equally young coaching staff, faced off against a Colts team with a gutted roster thanks to multiple trades before the deadline when the organization dumped veteran experience for draft capital. The result is what you'd likely expect: a pretty even contest with plenty of mistakes made by each team.

For the Dolphins, it doesn't get much closer in a loss — literally, they lost by two points. Rookie quarterback Kyle McCord made his NFL debut, but it's clear he wasn't the biggest problem for Miami.

LOSING AND WINNING DOLPHINS PERFORMANCES IN WEEK 10

Loser - K Zane Gonzalez

Social media and multiple media outlets, including us, already have credited his performance as being one of the biggest reasons Miami lost this game, and unfortunately for Gonzalez, it's justified.

He might have drilled a 53-yarder in the third quarter, but no one remembers that. Gonzalez missed a pair of field goals — from 47 51 yards out — as well as an extra point after their final touchdown in the fourth quarter. In a game where the Dolphins lost by two points, he was unable to score SEVEN by himself.

This has been a brutal kicker carousel for the Dolphins. Field goals between 40 and 50 yards are becoming automatic for the new wave of kickers in the NFL and college football. For goodness sake, the college football game between Indiana and Minnesota on October 31 featured back-to-back 60-yard field goals. There's no excuse for this to be a recurring issue for Miami.

Winner - WR Malik Washington

A player named Malik threw a passing touchdown in this game, except it wasn't the injured quarterback from Liberty. Instead, it was the wide receiver from Virginia who aired the ball out to Jalen Tolbert for a 34-yard score in the second quarter.

Combine that with an efficient day receiving — three targets, three receptions for 50 yards — and Washington showcased his unique versatility to Miami's offense. He and Caleb Douglas combined for 111 receiving yards off six receptions. While the two might not be considered one of the best in football, the wide receiver duo was exactly what McCord needed to count on in his debut.

Loser - RB Jaylen Wright

Entering this game, Indianapolis had one of the worst run defenses in football — 137 yards per game given up, the third-most in the NFL. Despite that, the Dolphins struggled to establish the run from the start, certainly not what McCord wanted to see.

Gordon did all he could with 20 carries and collected 76 yards for his troubles. But Wright? A whopping negative 2 yards on three carries. It feels brutal to say, but he's a magnet for defenders in the backfield. Miami's rookie quarterback managed a better job evading tacklers for 4 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

It's hard to pin this on Wright, but he's technically responsible for injuring backup center Andrew Meyer when he ran into him on a screen pass. Regardless, there needs to be new life in the backfield when Gordon is not in the game, whether it's more snaps for Kaytron Allen or someone else getting an opportunity.

Winner - QB Kyle McCord

As mentioned earlier, McCord didn't have a running game to fall back on, so it was up to him to move the ball down the field. It wasn't always pretty, but McCord played better than a lot of people thought he would, finishing with 209 yards on 17 completions, along with the aforementioned rushing touchdown.

While he didn't throw an interception, poor ball security led to a fumble when he was sacked by Justin Walley, which turned into a touchdown to start the second half. It was one of those split-second decisions a quarterback has to make — either throw the ball away or hold on and take the sack. In this case, McCord did neither, a fairly common rookie mistake.

But take a step back for a second. McCord still found a way to give the Dolphins an opportunity to win this game by giving Gonzalez two opportunities to do his job. Overall, there's potential for McCord, but it's going to take more than one game to decide whether to let him ride out the season or bring back Willis once he's healthy.

Loser - TE Greg Dulcich

McCord threw to Dulcich a few times in this game. The first was a deep shot in the first quarter that was out of reach. The second was thrown behind him on fourth down after it was tipped at the line of scrimmage, turning the ball over to the Colts. Lastly, an incomplete pass on the two-point attempt to begin the final quarter.

Miami played a clean game of football with three penalties, but one of them was a false start on Dulcich on their opening drive. Considering the struggles of the Colts' defense going into this game (with no exception to tight end coverage), it was disappointing to see Dulcich be this ineffective.

Winner - CB Chris Johnson

Johnson was an automatic "no thank you" for Daniel Jones when deciding where to throw the football. He was targeted twice in this game, denying a single reception on either opportunity. When he wasn't doing that, he was playing cleanup duty with four tackles, a TFL, and a pass deflection.

However, his highlight for the day was his interception in the third quarter, then returning it 59 yards for a touchdown. Miami was down by 11 before that play, and the Dolphins remained within reach of the lead for the rest of the game. Johnson has been red-hot since the Chiefs loss, allowing less than 25 yards in coverage in all but two games — Detroit (39) and the New York Jets. (127)

Loser - LB Jacob Rodriguez

Miami's defense was reeling from the loss of Zach Sieler, and it didn't get any better with Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips getting hurt as well. Rodriguez had more pressure on his plate to deliver as a result, but aside from one tackle on Jonathan Taylor at the line of scrimmage, he didn't make a noticeable impact.

The Colts, to their credit, found ways to take him out of the play, either targeting opposite sides of the field or sending additional blockers to make him a non-factor. Hopefully, Rodriguez can bounce back against Buffalo on November 22 and return to DROTY status, because with how hurt the defense currently is, it looks grim with Josh Allen and James Cook around the corner.

Winner - DE Chop Robinson

The season may have started ugly for Chop, but he has slowly turned into one of the best pass rushers Miami has to offer. He did a bit of everything against Indianapolis, with six pressures, five tackles, a sack, and two QB hits. His effectiveness at stopping Jonathan Taylor, considered one of the best backs in football, should not go unnoticed.

Just like that, Robinson has already passed his sack total from last season with eight games to go. If he can bring it home, it'll be one of the best comeback stories for the Dolphins after the way he regressed in 2025. Just like with Rodriguez, Miami will need him to keep it up with matchups against Buffalo, Denver and Chicago on the horizon.