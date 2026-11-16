Five Instant Overreactions to the Dolphins-Colts Matchup

The Miami Dolphins fought back late, but ultimately couldn't pull out a win against the Colts, falling 24 to 22. Let's overreact to this Week 10 matchup, where Miami once again lost in key moments.

FIVE INSTANT OVERRACTIONS

Dolphins Should Never Kick Again

The Dolphins’ kicking game was at DEFCON 1 over a month ago, and every week since then has just made things more embarrassing. Zane Gonzalez, who has missed field goals in each of the last two weeks, missed another two today, along with a PAT.

Entering this game, Miami was bottom eight in field goal and extra point percentage, and that only got worse against the Colts. It’s clear that wholesale changes are necessary, but on a week-to-week basis, it might be time to take extreme measures.

At this point, outside of obvious field-goal situations, it might be in Miami’s best interest to try a new strategy, either being more aggressive with fourth down decision-making or playing the field-position game and punting deeper into enemy territory. Their special teams unit has done nothing to inspire confidence, and it may be time to take the ball out of the hands of their kicker.

Malik Washington is an All-Around Weapon

Two of the coolest highlight plays of the week came courtesy of third-year receiver Malik Washington. Early on, he caught a backwards pass, and lofted the ball down the field right into the hands of Jalen Tolbert for a 34-yard touchdown. Then, he made a stellar one-handed catch on a pass that Kyle McCord floated into the area of several Colts defenders.

Washington’s growth has been one of the few bright spots for Miami’s offense in 2026. His route-running has improved, and with increased opportunity, he’s produced his fair share of standout reps. He should be one of the focal points of Miami’s offense in the weeks (and potentially years) to come, and it’s in Bobby Slowik’s best interest to find ways to get the ball in his hands.

Offensive Line Needs Work

The highlights of individual performances have overshadowed the truth: this group hasn’t been good enough. Yes, Paul, Proctor and Brewer (who missed this game) have all flashed, but neither Jonah Savaiinaea nor Austin Jackson have solidified themselves as unquestioned, and consistency from all five spots has been questionable.

This game, without Brewer, was much of the same. Ollie Gordon had 76 yards on 20 carries, and Kyle McCord faced immediate pressure in crucial situations. Some of that, naturally, falls on the protection-adjustment skills of a backup quarterback and center, but performance hasn’t been nearly good enough.

Zach Sieler is Crucial to Miami’s Defense

Miami's interior defensive line bears a significant amount of blame in this one. In their first game without Zach Sieler, the Dolphins allowed 172 rushing yards, with both Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan averaging over 5 yards per carry.

The pass rush was slightly better, pressuring Daniel Jones on his two interceptions. However, they only finished the game with one sack. The trio of Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers (who left this game early) still have plenty of room to develop, and without their leader, they become easier to exploit.

This Rookie Class is Special

As has been said after just about every game Miami has played, the rookies stood out in this one. Caleb Douglas made multiple stellar catches, DJ Herman created displacement on a few blocks, and Michael Taaffe and Chris Johnson both recorded interceptions.

For the first time in years, the Dolphins have drafted a class of players that truly look like core contributors for the foreseeable future. This roster was (and largely still is) bereft of talent, but this infusion will pay dividends if they can continue to develop.