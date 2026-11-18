It's officially the day before one of the most anticipated video games of all time releases on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S: Grand Theft Auto VI. Developed by Rockstar Games, the newest entry in the series will take players back to Leonida and Vice City for the first time since 2002.

The city of Miami has embraced the game's release in a way that hasn't been seen since Los Angeles hyped up GTA V all the way back in 2013. That includes the Miami Dolphins, who have partnered with Rockstar to ensure all of Miami-Dade County is ready when the game goes live.

Something you'll find in the game is a parody of the Dolphins that has appeared on real-life signs, billboards, and art. What we know about the in-game equivalent of the Dolphins is limited, but some clues could indicate they'll be a big presence in the latest story to come out of Vice City.

Everyone's Second Favorite Mammal

Just like the Miami Heat and Miami Marlins, the Dolphins have an in-game counterpart with a similar name, but not the same because of licensing and copyright issues. The Heat are known as the Narcos (yikes), the Marlins are the Flamingos, and the Dolphins are the Manatees.

The resemblance is undeniable, with the Manatees adopting an aqua and pink color scheme, and the logo featuring a manatee rocking a VC football helmet in front of a pink and black sunbeam. They compete in the American Football Federation (AFF). If you're one of the fans who miss the era of Dolphins logos that feature the dolphin wearing the M helmet, GTA VI has you covered.

Rockstar Games has prioritized advertising fictional in-game brands out in Miami, and the Manatees are no exception. Digital signage for the team has been spotted at Bayfront Park, Miami International Airport, and the Clevelander. Manatees merchandise, including jerseys and footballs, is being sold online.

Two people can be seen wearing Manatees jerseys in the game's trailers and box art. The first is Dre'Quan Priest, who appears to be friends with the game's playable protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The second is the unnamed cover girl featured on the game's box art, wearing a cropped Manatees jersey over a bikini.

We don't know much about the Manatees, including whether or not they're also in a rebuild. We don't even know where they play, as Hard Rock Stadium might not be featured in the game, unlike the Kaseya Center (Sahara Arena) and loanDepot Park (Fleeca Field).

You would think the Flamingos would play at Flecca Field, but instead, it appears to be home to a second football team, the Mambas, according to banners hanging around the stadium. There's much less information about this team aside from a mention during a heist in GTA V, in which you steal a football signed by a former player, BJ Smith.

We Got Two Football Teams Before GTA VI

The Miami Dolphins have partnered with Rockstar Games, featuring GTA VI advertising at Hard Rock Stadium in the form of signage around the seats, video boards, and walkways leading into the stadium. It's equally hard to miss the Vice City-themed Goodyear Blimp flying over Hard Rock Stadium on game day.

From the Dolphins' perspective, the Vice City Manatees provide an opportunity for players around the world to want to become fans of the real-life team, just like the Narcos and Flamingos. Consdering GTA V sold 235 million copies worldwide and generated over $10 billion in revenue, that's a lot of reasons to be all aboard the latest installment.

A popular trend on social media is seeing what people and teams looked like back in 2013, when GTA V was originally released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. That includes the Dolphins, who debuted their new-era logo and uniforms at Sun Life Stadium that year.

This was the second season for head coach Joe Philbin in what would be known as a mediocre era for the Dolphins, as he never got the team to the playoffs or even a winning record before being fired in 2015.

Miami ended up with an 8-8 record, with their most memorable win in 2013 coming on Halloween night over Cincinnati when Cameron Wake sacked Andy Dalton in the end zone in overtime for a game-winning safety.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the Dolphins to three straight wins to begin the season with an offense that featured running back Lamar Miller and wide receivers Brian Hartline and Mike Wallace. On defense, Wake and Brent Grimes were the stars, allowing only one game in which the opposing offense scored 30+ points.

Turnovers killed the Dolphins, with Tannehill throwing 17 interceptions that season. They lost six of their next eight games before a late-season run, winning three straight (including a marquee win over New England) before dropping their final two games to Buffalo and the New York Jets.

They didn't do themselves any favors in the 2013 NFL draft, trading up to take defensive end Dion Jordan with the third overall pick. They passed on offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who was selected by Philadelphia right after. He would go on to play for the Eagles for 14 seasons, becoming a six-time Pro Bowl selection and winning two Super Bowls.