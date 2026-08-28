How Chop Robinson Became a Top Performer of Dolphins Training Camp

At the dawn of a new Miami Dolphins rebuild, the new regime is turning every stone in search of the building blocks of future success. A former first-round pick who looks to turn his career around after an underwhelming year two is among those standing out.

Chop Robinson, who Miami drafted with the 21st overall pick in 2024, had a strong rookie campaign. He was 20th in the NFL in pressures and figured to be a foundational piece of an improving defense.

However, he wasn’t able to match those numbers in 2025. His pressures nearly halved, from 56 to 30, with his pressure rate dropping from 17.2% to 13.3%.

Now, with Robinson entering his third season, the 23-year-old stood out in training camp, with changes to his body and technique standing out.

Chop Robinson's Bigger Frame

Robinson reported to training camp at 265 pounds, seven pounds heavier than he was playing at last season. For the previous two years, his game was focused around his speed and pass-rush ability, but now he’s attempting to become more well rounded.

“For me personally, it was just being an all-around player," Robinson said this week. "I talk about it all the time, just being able to stop the run and also pass rush. Some things I'm already good at and some things I just got to just tune up, and I feel like I was able to do that, just again listening and just taking it into coaching and showing up every day.”

This aligns with the coaching staff’s view of him, which, according to defensive coordinator Sean Duggan, was stressed early on. “We’re going to demand a lot from that guy because he's capable. He's capable of playing first, second, early down, playing the run, setting edges, then rushing the passer.”

Rounding Out His Game

That every-down play is needed on a Miami front that moved on from Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb in the last calendar year. According to Duggan, Robinson has risen to the occasion. “You see the growth from OTAs to now and that's a huge credit to him and the work he's put in, not only on the field but transforming his body in the weight room, being in the shape you need to be in down here to play in this heat and be an every down player.”

Duggan added that Miami’s coaching staff has done a strong job refining his technique, a sentiment echoed by Robinson.

“Coach Clark, he was very detailed about your hands, your eyes, because your power is where your eyes is, so your eyes take where your hands are. So it was kind of just listening to those things and being detailed with those things.”

Austin Clark, Miami’s defensive line coach, has been with the team since 2020 and has been lauded for his contributions to the development of Zach Sieler and former Dolphins first-round pick Christian Wilkins. Thus far, it seems that the same can be said of Robinson, one of the consistent winners for Miami throughout camp.

A more well-rounded Chop Robinson is a necessity for Miami. A lack of consistent counter-moves and struggles setting the edge were prevalent throughout his first two years, and following 2026, the team will have to make a decision regarding his fifth-year option. It would be a no-brainer if what has transpired this offseason corresponds to game-day success.

Speed will likely continue to be Robinson’s calling card, where much of his success will hinge. However, seeing a revamped, more consistent version of his ancillary skills will go a long way in deciding whether he’s a building block for the Miami Dolphins under Jeff Hafley.