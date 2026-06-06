How Gordon Is Setting Himself Up for a Big Second Season

Ollie Gordon II knows he's young and behind one of the best players in the NFL on the Miami Dolphins roster, but those facts don't change one thing – he wants the football. And since the final days of last season, he's done everything in his power to ensure that very thing happens, often.

Heading into his sophmore season, the Fins backfield thunder to Devon Achane's lightning is looking for a bigger role in the offense, and if you listened to him at minicamp Thursday, he's already mapped out the physics of it.

"You don't really see backs at 6-2, 225," Gordon told the minicamp media scrum, adding, "I feel like once I get that momentum, get to moving downhill, it's not hard to get a yard or 2, maybe 3."

Translation: give him the rock, a crease, and a head start, and the math gets ugly for whoever is standing in front of him.

For defenses that will have to deal with a massive amount of Achane's shiftiness and speed all day long, the big boulder back running over defenders, not around them, is exactly the role Miami drafted Gordon to fill.

A Different Offseason

Last year, Gordon arrived as a rookie who was inserted in an offense that, by design, didn't leave much time for anyone – much less a rookie – to catch his breath. He shined at times, scoring three touchdowns, and flashed on numerous runs that popped off the TV screen, but with just 70 carries offered sporadically, it was, all in all, below the standard many, himself included, had hoped for.

The reality of entering the NFL is you go from training for the combine, running track times, hopefully getting drafted, then scrambling to figure out where to live before he could think about football. Before you know it a Buffalo Bills linebacker with four children and grown-man strength is hitting you in the backfield.

This spring, Gordon says he got to do something novel: just focus on football.

"I feel like I'm way more prepared than I was last year. I don't have to run track," Gordon said.

While his role is bringing the beef in short-yardage situations when needed, Gordon is also a prototypical four-down back. With that in mind, he revealed he's dropped a few pounds chasing speed and spent the offseason while also focusing more on "building bonds" with teammates.

That doesn't exactly sound like the make-up of a player who plans on holding his helmet on the sidelines. Gordon is putting words out in the ether that lead you to believe he has every intention of making it impossible for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to not call his number as often as possible on Sundays.

The Number Is Back

Speaking of numbers, if you believe in the mindset that looking good makes you feel good, and feeling good makes you play better, then Ollie may have received his groove back this offseason.

With former Fins backup QB Zach Wilson moving on, Gordon – who wore 31 in 2025 – was quick to snatch up 0 – the number he wore at Oklahoma State while running through the Big 12.

"This was my number in college," Gordon said, smiling.

Sometimes it's the small things, like looking at your locker to see a familiar digit staring back at you. The same one that got you here and is a reminder of many found memories of sprinting across open green pastures.

On the Workload Question

With questions at wide receiver heading into the season, the Dolphins are expected to be a run-heavy team that relies on play action and intermediate tight end play to supplement the passing game until the wideout roles lock into place. With that in mind, logically, there could be an opportunity for a larger workload for Gordon.

Reporters tried repeatedly to get Gordon to commit to wanting that bigger workload, but while he smiled, he largely dodged the notion that he outright expects more carries, and gave the diplomatically, correct answer, of a player who knows the coaching staff reads transcripts too.

"It'll definitely just be showing more in OTAs," he said. "I can do that workload. They trust me, they trust me. We'll figure that out when the time comes."

When pressed on what he envisions for himself in Year 2, Gordon refused the bait entirely.

"That's a huge question. Honestly, I'm not really thinking about that right now. My mind's here in OTAs."

A veteran-level deflection from a second-year back. That in itself is a good sign Ollie is with the program.

What the Coordinator Sees (And Hears)

If Gordon was cagey about his role, his OC, Slowik, was happy to paint the picture – and he leaned hard into the sound effects.

"Not only is he big, [but] he runs big," Slowik said. "When we have pads on, you're going to hear him run. It's going to sound like trash cans are banging back there. The o-line gets energy from that when they feel the physicality from a runner."

That's the role in a sentence: Gordon is the back who makes the offensive line feel something. He's a bus you either block for, or have run up on the back of your legs.

While we're all focused on the running-portion of the job of a runningback, there is, of course, the passing game as well. Something Achane excels at and, according to Slowik, will be a big factor in if, when, and how much, Gordon gets on the field.

"He's trying hard to take steps in the pass game and in pass pro," Slowik said. "He's trying not to be just a run-only back. He's owning that part where now we can use him in a lot of different ways."

There are more opportunities available on the Dolphins roster to make an impact than anywhere else across the NFL. And if you take it from Gordon, by the end of the year the word "backup" won't be top of mind when thinking of his impact in Miami.