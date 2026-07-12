Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Projecting the Starting Defensive Backs

Third and final part of a weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From River Cracraft Fan Club:

When will Cam Wake be inducted into the Ring of Honor?

Hey RCFC, I’m not sure that’s ever going to happen, if I’m being honest with you. And the thing that I think some fans don’t realize is it’s got to be something the player wants, as well as the organization. And you’ll notice how Cameron Wake basically has disappeared since his career ended. I just don’t think it’s something in his sights, though obviously that could change. The last Dolphins player put into the Ring of Honor was Tim Bowens in 2024, but before that it hadn’t happened since 2014 (Manny Fernandez).

From Jon Russell:

Hi Alain, do you think deep down the FO doesn’t expect more than 4-6 wins or do they genuinely think they may shock the league?

Hey Jon, not that they’d ever say it publicly, but I’m pretty sure Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley understand that the team likely will be taking a step back before they can take a few steps forward. Hafley did say at some point during the offseason the turnaround wouldn’t happen overnight, and that’s about as big an admission as you’ll ever get from an NFL head coach or exec.

From Remember 1776:

Alain, what W-L record do you project? Thanks.

With the preface that I hate doing record predictions and understanding I reserve the right to change that prediction many times before September 13, I’m thinking 5-12 looks like the most realistic scenario. This is what I came up with when I did a game-by-game prediction story after the schedule came out.

From Dean Rodriguez:

Who do you think has a better breakout year, Ollie Gordon or Wright this year? Would be nice if we used all 3 honestly.

Hey Dean, I’ll start by saying I agree with the last point that it would be a lot healthier for the Dolphins to have a three-back rotation (with Achane as the featured guy obviously) as opposed to a whole lot of Achane, a little bit of Gordon or Wright, and that’s it. As for who stands the better chance of being productive in 2026, I think I’d have to go with Gordon. He just seems like a more natural running back than Wright, even though might be more physically gifted (faster, stronger).

From Thomas Hudson:

Saw your article about the offensive line, and I have questions. The first is I keep wondering why you talk up Jamaree Salyer so much. He seems like the swing tackle who will need to step in for Austin Jackson when he gets hurt. That would make him the replacement for Larry Borom (who everyone also thought would be a guard), and it is not clear that is an upgrade. His PFF grades are a little better (61st overall vs 64th), but he gave up more sacks, more hits, more pressures, and committed more penalties than Borom last year, despite playing 200 fewer snaps. Now this part: Their projected offensive line has had four 1st or 2nd round picks in 3 of the last 4 years. So please forgive me if the pedigree of their line does not make me feel good. It still comes down to hoping that a player who has not been healthy stays healthy, possibly the worst guard in the NFL in 2025 improves, and a rookie can step right in. This line has a lot to prove, with a rookie coach and GM thrown in. They have not earned the benefit of the doubt.

Hey Thomas, you make valid points all around, but let me address them. I’ll start with Salyer, who I don’t necessarily think is a stud but I do think is better than Borom coming in last season. Also understand that scheme plays a role in offensive line performance and the McDaniel scheme didn’t necessarily ask as much of the linemen as the one used by the Chargers. If Salyer has to play, whether at right guard if Jonah Savaiinaea falters or at right tackle if Austin Jackson can’t stay healthy, I’m confident he’ll be good enough to not bring the whole line down, even if he’s not a stud. As for the other part, your point is well taken in that it does feature a lot of ifs, with Proctor being as good as advertised, Jonah taking that step forward and Jackson staying healthy, but I think even if all three of those things don’t pan out, the offensive line still should be better than its really low ranking.

From Keith Kelleher:

HI Alain, lifelong phins fan from Clonakilty, Ireland, for over 40 years, and love reading and listening to your opinions. With training camp on the way, where do you see the positions where the biggest battles will be fought?

Hi Keith, thanks and let me say I’m a big fan of a lot of music that comes out of your country (love U2, Cranberries, Clannad, Enya, Snow Patrol). For your question, I think wide receiver and cornerback are the two positions where I would expect the fiercest battles because I don’t see a sure thing starter at either spot yet other than rookie first-round pick Chris Johnson — yes, he has to earn it, but if he doesn’t start right away, it would be a major bummer.

From Squeaks:

How do you expect the starting safeties and cornerbacks to shake out in camp?

At this point, I would predict that Chris Johnson and JuJu Brents will be the starting cornerbacks, with Jason Marshall Jr. stepping in when Johnson goes into the slot. At safety, I’m pretty confident that Dante Trader Jr. will be starting at one spot, though it’s wide open to me at the other spot and I’m not so sure right now I wouldn’t lean toward Zayne Anderson.

From mistersteveoh:

How does JuJu compare to Sean Smith? Both lanky boundary corners.

Hey Mister Steve, it’s easy to see similarities between JuJu Brents and Sean Smith, starting with their unusual size for the safety position. Both of them also have very good ball skills, evidenced by Brents’ four picks in his final year at Kansas State and Smith’s nine picks over his final two seasons at Utah. Brents still remains a bit of a mystery because he’s been injured so often, but he sure did look good in his appearances last season.