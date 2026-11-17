Hours after the much-publicized move to waive kicker Zane Gonzalez, the Miami Dolphins made another transaction Monday, that one involving edge defender Jamree Kromah.

And, like Gonzalez, Kromah was waived, ending his brief time in Miami that began after he was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

Kromah was let go after appearing in two games for Miami, including the 24-22 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday when his playing time occurred strictly on special teams.

The move left the Dolphins with three openings on their 53-man roster because they were at 52 players when they faced the Colts and haven't yet replaced either Gonzalez or Kromah.

More significantly, the move with Kromah provided more evidence that picking up players on waivers is a sound practice for rebuilding teams looking for hidden gems wherever they can find them, but it also rarely provides great answers.

This isn't to suggest the Dolphins should stop looking at the waiver wire in the hope of finding a good player on whom another team gave up too quickly, but at the same time understanding that the pieces to what the organization ultimately hopes is a contender likely will come through other methods, such as the draft or free agency.

A REMINDER THAT ZACH SIELER IS AN OUTLIER

Kromah was the 16th and most recent waiver wire acquisition by the Dolphins so far in 2026, a total that's just four shy of what they did in 2019 when they were undergoing another rebuilding project.

Of those 16 players picked up through waivers this year, exactly half already have come and gone. Of the other eight, only safety Julius Wood and guard Jarrett Kingston have started a game, and it's been one start each.

At this time, none of the waiver wire pick-ups has a significant role, though Wood is a core special teams player and Kingston just became the team's sixth offensive lineman for the game against Indianapolis on Sunday.

But the chances of any of the waiver wire pick-ups becoming key contributors on the team's road back to contention are pretty slim, and that's just the reality of making those moves.

And the Dolphins likely aren't done with moves like that because, who knows, maybe one of them could turn into Zach Sieler.

That's what happened in 2019 when the Dolphins claimed the defensive lineman from the Baltimore Ravens. Nearly seven years later, Sieler is well established as a core player for the Dolphins, a team captain and a major loss now that he's on IR.

To a much lesser degree, the Dolphins also hit in 2019 with Mack Hollins, but the success stories are extremely rare when it comes to waiver wire pick-ups.

It's why we always caution against expecting too much whenever a newcomer arrives, whether it's Kromah or even former Seattle Seahawks third-round pick Christian Haynes, who was claimed just a few days before Kromah.

The rationale is pretty simple: There's a reason the player's former team let them go.

Yes, there will be an exception to the rule at some point, which is why there's no harm in "turning over stones," as the saying goes. That's what the Dolphins did with Kromah.

And even though it didn't pan out, it still was worth the gamble.

THE DOLPHINS' 2026 WAIVER WIRE SCORECARD

October 30 — EDGE Jamree Kromah from Chicago ... Waived after playing two games

October 28 — G Christian Haynes from Seattle ... No games played yet

October 13 — WR Jared Wayne from Houston ... Two games played

October 9 — RB Kaytron Allen from Washington ... Four games played

August 31 — QB Brady Cook from N.Y. Jets ... Waived, re-signed to practice squad

CB Marcellas Dial Jr. from Dallas ... Two games played

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick from Kansas City ... Two games played

TE Justin Joly from Denver ... One game played

OL Jarrett Kingston from Houston ... Nine games played, one start

CB Reese Taylor from Denver ... Waived after playing four games

S Julius Wood from Dallas ... Nine games played, one start

August 25 — WR Ryan Miller from N.Y. Giants ... Waived, four games played

August 22 — CB Jai'Onte' McMillan from Indianapolis ... Waived

August 7 — CB Ahmari Harvey from Pittsburgh ... Waived

August 5 — TE Jeremiah Franklin from New England ... Waived

May 14 — DT James Ester from Green Bay ... Waived, re-signed, waived, re-signed to practice squad