How the Dolphins Already Are Ahead of the Game in One Aspect

While their opponent had significant injury news Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins' first official injury report of 2026 was remarkable in a different way.

It was remarkable for how light it was, with only three players listed and not one of them not able to practice at all.

Rookie tight end Will Kacmarek (calf) and lineback Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) were listed as limited, while fellow rookie tight end Seydou Traore (thumb/Achilles) was a full participant.

While the Dolphins aren't the only team around the NFL with such a light first injury report of 2026, this is very noteworthy for them when compared to previous years.

THE DOLPHINS HEALTH HEADING INTO PREVIOUS OPENERS

Heading into their opener against the Indianapolis Colts last year, the Dolphins had a whopping 14 players on their first injury report of the week with issues ranging from Darren Waller's hip to Dee Eskridge's concussion to Tyreek Hill's oblique and calf.

The year before, the Dolphins had nine players on their initial injury report heading their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Going back 10 years, the three players on the first injury report is the lowest for the Dolphins, with the second-best being the four they had heading into their Week 2 opener against the L.A. Chargers after their actually opener against Tampa Bay was postponed because of Hurricane Irma.

In the previous 10 years, the Dolphins averaged 7.8 players on the initial injury report — or player participation report, to be precise — not including those given vet rest days.

Even counting players on injured lists, the Dolphins are ahead of the game this year.

The Dolphins currently have five players on injured reserve, but tight ends Ben Sims and Cole Turner have been waived and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and linebacker Trey Moore have been designated to return, meaning only rookie free agent D-tackle Rene Konga has been lost for the year.

Additionally, cornerbacks Darrell Baker Jr. and Storm Duck both are Reserve/PUP and will be eligible to return after four games, though neither should be considered a lock to be activated in 2026.

The bottom line is that injuries are not a major factor for the Dolphins heading into the regular season.

Of course, one can't help but wonder whether the elongated stretching period that head coach Jeff Hafley has instituted have played a contributing factor in the better health situation at this stage, though it clearly couldn't have hurt.

"I think there's some studies now, especially with ACLs, that there are certain exercises if you do and protocols that you follow, that they've talked to us a lot about, I think it increases our chances not to have those injuries," Hafley said. "I know we're taking that very seriously. So as long as we are stretching and sometimes it gets frustrating for you and me because we just want to start practice and you guys probably want to leave, I think it's really important to do. So that's been very intentional to try to follow those guidelines so we can maximize our ability for our players to stay healthy."

Obviously there's a luck factor involved as well and so far, with the Grant and Moore exceptions, the Dolphins have had it on their side.

The Las Vegas Raiders had only two players listed on their injury report Wednesday, but one of them was their best offensive player and a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter already has indicated that tight end Brock Bowers will miss the first two games of the regular season after undergoing a knee procedure.

So the Dolphins will go into this opener with the health advantage.