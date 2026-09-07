Why the Dolphins Running Game Could Be Missing a Key Element at the Start of the Season

The Miami Dolphins figure to rely heavily on the running game at the start of the 2026 season, if not for most of it, and the focus clearly will be on De'Von Achane and to a lesser degree the offensive line.

But rookie tight end Will Kacmarek also figures to play an important role for the run game, which is why the Dolphins spent a third-round pick on the former Ohio University and Ohio State player.

But Kacmarek continues to be slowed by an undisclosed injury and he was working with a trainer on one of the outside fields Monday while the team was going through its stretching period. This came after head coach Jeff Hafley indicated before practice that every player on the active roster would be practicing on this day and we don't know whether Kacmarek wound up doing any work at all.

The Dolphins will release their first official injury report of the season Wednesday, at which time we'll get an indication as to the nature of the injury and was his practice participation will end up being for that day — there was a time when NFL teams listed a game status on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but that went away and now teams only do it two days before the game.

The best-case scenario involving Kacmarek obviously would be a quick and complete recovery and him being at 100 percent for the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, but the reality is he hasn't practiced since the preseason game against the New York Giants on August 22, more than two weeks ago.

WHY WILL KACMAREK MATTERS

Under normal circumstances, missing a rookie third-round pick or having him at less than 100 percent wouldn't or shouldn't be a major deal, but it's not the case here.

For one thing, Kacmarek's blocking ability stands out and made him a desirable commodity in the 2026 NFL draft.

For another, he's the one tight end on the 53-man roster with clear blocking skills.

Along with Kacmarek, the Dolphins tight ends are Greg Dulcich and rookies Seydou Traore and newcomer Justin Joly, all three considered receiving specialists.

Kacmarek's injury, particularly if he winds up having to miss the game, will put more emphasis on the performance of fellow rookie DJ Herman, the college linebacker who shocked many observers by making the active roster as a fullback.

The Dolphins are counting on their offensive line to lead the way for Achane, Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright, but getting contributions from others on offense will be needed as well.

Kacmarek is expected to contribute heavily in that department, and his presence will be welcome whenever it comes.

It would be ideal if it could happen in the season opener, but that scenario appears very much up in the air at the moment.