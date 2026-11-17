Kyle McCord's NFL debut for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was fine.

Nothing more, nothing less.

It was the kind of debut that told us we need to see more before forming any sort of big-picture evaluation in terms of McCord's ceiling and whether his ceiling is potential future starter, dependable backup or not even that much.

The final numbers were pedestrian, with McCord completing 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions and a passer rating of 73.6.

WHERE McCORD DID WELL

More than anything, McCord showed the moment wasn't too big for him, which actually is a solid accomplishment because there have been previous quarterbacks — and we could name a couple of Dolphins examples — who clearly were overwhelmed by the moment.

Something else that was positive is the Dolphins had a chance to win the game and we could go as far as suggest they should have won the game but didn't because kicker Zane Gonzalez missed three kicks that cost the team seven points in a two-point loss.

The question, of course, is how much would McCord have had to do with the victory considering the Dolphins got a pick-six from rookie cornerback Chris Johnson and their first touchdown was a pass thrown by wide receiver Malik Washington.

To be sure, McCord was working at a disadvantage in a way because the offensive line was missing its best player, Aaron Brewer, and it might not be coincidence that the three passes batted down at the line of scrimmage came when his replacement Andrew Meyer gave ground to a defensive lineman.

That, of course, included the failed fourth-and-17 attempt for Kevin Coleman Jr. on the Dolphins' final drive.

WHAT McCORD HAD GOING FOR HIM

The flip side, though, is that McCord had the benefit of going up against a bad Indianapolis defense.

Yes, bad.

This was a Colts defense a week removed from giving up 508 total yards against the Dallas Cowboys, that was missing two starting linebackers, that lost its two starting cornerbacks — and two best defensive players — to injury in the first half when Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward were injured.

So, Brewer or no Brewer, this was about as good an opportunity for a quarterback making his first start as there was.

And again, McCord was fine.

But, no, he wasn't better than Malik Willis.

The eye test should have been enough to see that, but for those who want numbers, we can try these:

-- McCord completed 53.1 percent of his passes; Willis topped that number in six of his eight starts and is at 58.2 on the season.

-- McCord's passer rating didn't match Willis' season number of 76.1, which includes figures of 130.7 and 92.1 against the Jets and Patriots before that number dropped to 50.1 against the Lions when he was visibly compromised by the groin injury that landed him on injured reserve.

-- In terms of yardage, McCord's number was higher than Willis' season average of 176.1, but Willis has four games between 208 and 220 yards.

In terms of certain analytics, there were some favoring McCord and some favoring Willis.

But one thing that was clear is the Dolphins designed a game plan to make things simpler for McCord, highlighted by a couple of screen passes that proved very effective.

In fact, McCord's first NFL completion was a short throw to fullback DJ Herman after he leaked out of the backfield that converted a third-and-7.

McCord had a couple of really nice throws, the sideline shot to Caleb Douglas, the deep middle crosser to Douglas, but he was victimized by a couple of drops and a couple of throws where his receiver simply didn't get open.

In other words, McCord was dealing with the same issues that have hampered Willis all season.

The one difference is that McCord was healthy, whereas Willis has barely spent a week without being on the injury report with one issue or another.

McCord will get at least three more shots at starting for the Dolphins before Willis is eligible to return from injured reserve, and it does look like he'll do his part and at the very least be able to manage the game.

That's the baseline that he seemed to establish with that start against the Colts, and there's no to dismiss the idea there could be more to his game because this, after all, was his first NFL appearance.

And for a first go, again, it was just fine.