How the Dolphins Roster Compares to Last Spring
The Miami Dolphins roster has undergone a drastic makeover since February with a new regime in place, and bringing in a lot of low-priced veterans and draft picks to replace some big-name players has made them a team with very low outside expectations for the 2026 season.
The biggest issue for the Dolphins at this time isn't a lack of talent as much as it is a lack of proven talent.
In a best-case scenario, most of the Dolphins' rookies and second-year players become success stories in the NFL, and above all Malik Willis proves to be the exact quarterback new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley believe he can be after watching him closely the past two years with the Green Bay Packers.
As the Dolphins continue to work their way through the offseason program, with the second week of OTAs kicking off Tuesday, let's examine the Dolphins' current roster and compare it to what it looked like at this time last year to see whether the talent base really is significantly lower, the way it appears from the outside.
THE DOLPHINS ROSTER COMPARED TO THIS TIME LAST YEAR
QUARTERBACK
New: Malik Willis, Cam Miller
Gone: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson
Breakdown: There's a big unknown here because nobody knows exactly how good Willis can become, no matter how impressive he looked in his three starts for the Packers the past two seasons.
Better or worse: The obvious answer here is too early to tell, though what's undeniable is that Tua as the starting quarterback had run its course.
RUNNING BACK
New: Donovan Edwards
Gone: Alexander Mattison, FB Alec Ingold
Breakdown: Mattison didn't make it to the regular season because of the nasty neck injury he sustained in the preseason, and the loss of Ingold could be negated by the arrival of tight end Will Kacmarek in a potential H-back role. Bottom line is this group has been and continues to be mostly about De'Von Achane.
Better or worse: Just because Ingold is gone and Kacmarek is a rookie, we'll call this is a very slight downgrade.
WIDE RECEIVER
New: Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman Jr.
Gone: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge, Erik Ezukanma
Breakdown: Hill and Waddle were the engines of the offense for the past four years, but this group should become a lot better balanced and that will help in the long run simply as a result of not being so dependent on just two players.
Better or worse: There is likely no way the Dolphins will be able to match the explosiveness they enjoyed with Hill and Waddle, but they still might be better off in the long run. But not for now.
TIGHT END
New; Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore
Gone: Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill
Breakdown: Smith stayed on the roster until he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Dulcich arrived before the start of the regular season, and it says here there's very little difference between the two. And Kacmarek should become a better blocker than Hill before long.
Better or worse: It says here the Dolphins actually are in better shape, particularly considering Smith was on his way out at this time last year.
OFFENSIVE LINE
New: Kadyn Proctor, Jamaree Salyer, DJ Campbell, Charlie Heck
Gone: James Daniels, Liam Eichenberg, Larry Borom
Breakdown: The Dolphins technically had Terron Armstead on the roster last spring until June, but that was only because of salary-cap purposes related to his retirement. James Daniels was the prized acquisition of last season, but we all know how that turned out. In any event, nothing can match the potential that Proctor brings.
Better or worse: The Dolphins clearly are better at this time.
DEFENSIVE LINE
New: Nobody
Gone: Benito Jones
Breakdown: The Dolphins are bringing back five of their six interior defensive linemen from last year and the loss of Jones is frankly not very significant.
Better or worse: This is the same group.
EDGE
New: Robert Beal Jr., David Ojabo, Josh Uche, Max Llewellyn
Gone: Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Mohamed Kamara
Breakdown: The Dolphins have lost a lot of star power since last spring, turning what once was believed to be a team strength into a major question mark.
Better or worse: Until proven otherwise, this is a major downgrade.
LINEBACKER
New: Kyle Louis, Jacob Rodriguez, Ronnie Harrison Jr.
Gone: K.J. Britt, Channing Tindall
Breakdown: The additions of Rodriguez and Louis were universally lauded and they hopefully can become defensive cornerstones before long.
Better or worse: Based on the expectations for Rodriguez and Louis, this has the look of a major upgrade.
CORNERBACK
New: Chris Johnson, Alex Austin, Marco Wilson, Darrell Baker Jr., A.J. Green III, JuJu Brents
Gone: Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Artie Burns
Breakdown: Ramsey was on the roster at this time last year, but everyone knoew he was as good as gone. Kohou figured to be headed for a big role, though that changed with his training camp knee injury. In this year are a whole lot of young unproven players, including first-round pick Chris Johnson and the promising-but-injury-prone Brents.
Better or worse: This verdict might depend on how you look at Ramsey because while the Dolphins had him last spring, they really didn't have him. In that light, this year's group would get the advantage.
SAFETY
New: Michael Taaffe, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson
Gone: Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Patrick McMorris
Breakdown: The situations are very similar with each group featuring one late-round pick and two lower-tier free agents. Anderson gives the added benefit of his special teams prowess.
Better or worse: It's not a significant difference, but we'll give this 2026 group a slight edge.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL