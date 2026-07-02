Looking Back at a Doomed Draft and Doomed Picks in Light of McMillan Retirement
Raekwon McMillan will go down as one of those regrettable draft picks that didn't pan out for the Miami Dolphiins, but who knows what kind of NFL career he might have had if not for a series of injuries that began right from the start.
The Dolphins' 2017 second-round pick announced his retirement on Instagram after sitting out the 2025 season.
McMillan ended up playing only two seasons for the Dolphins, not including his rookie year when he sustained a torn ACL on his very first play as an NFL player, covering a punt after Miami went three-and-out against the Atlanta Falcons in their 2017 preseason opener.
He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 in exchange for running back/wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. in a deal that also involved a swap of draft picks.
McMillan did start 28 games in his two seasons with Miami, including all 16 in 2018 when he finished with 105 tackles, but never made much of an impact.
His back luck followed him in his later stops with the Raiders and the New England Patriots, as he missed the entire 2021 season with another torn ACL and the 2023 season with a torn Achilles.
McMillan ended the 2024 season on the Tennessee Titans practice squad after earlier being released by the Patriots and never signed with a team last year after being an unrestricted free agent.
THE FORGETTABLE DRAFT CLASS
McMillan was part of a 2017 draft class that has to rank among the worst in Dolphins history — and easily the worst of Chris Grier's time as GM.
That draft was lowlighted by the selection of pass rusher Charles Harris in the first round (eight spots before the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T.J. Watt) and also included failed third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley.
The only saving grace of that draft was fifth-round pick Davon Godchaux, who is headed for his 10th NFL season and his second with the New Orleans Saints in 2026.
The other members of that 2017 draft class were guard Isaac Asiata, defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
OTHER DOOMED DOLPHINS PICKS
McMillan unfortunately wasn't the first Dolphins high draft pick to battle serious injuries from the start and never was able to make a major impact.
The most dramatic example was 1997 first-round pick Yatil Green, a wide receiver from the University of Miami.
Green spent his first two seasons with the Dolphins on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL in training camp in both 1997 and 1998. He ended up playing only one season with Miami before his NFL career ended.
Another earlier example was 1992 second-round pick Eddie Blake, an offensive lineman at Auburn who Don Shula envisioned as a nose tackle in the NFL. He didn't play as a rookie after a series of injuries that began with him dropping a weight on his foot before the draft and then after the Dolphins put him back on the offensive line, he was inactive for everygame in 1993 after spraining a knee in training camp.
He wound up never playing a down in the NFL.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL