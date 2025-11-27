5 Dolphins Players Most Deserving of Pro Bowl Spots

Voting for the annual Pro Bowl begins Thursday, and although the event has lost some of its luster, it still matters for player’s contracts and for personal accolades.

With that in mind, we’re highlighting the five Miami Dolphins players who are most deserving of getting a Pro Bowl nod this season. We’re using the term “most deserving” because the Pro Bowl is more of a popularity contest than anything these days.

It’s hard to rely on the vote actually getting the correct group of players. Here’s who we think — in a just world — should represent the Dolphins at the Pro Bowl this year.

Dolphins’ 5 Most Deserving Pro Bowl Candidates

Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver

Since Tyreek Hill’s injury in Week 4 against the Jets, Waddle has become the Dolphins’ only real threat at receiver. He’s up to 722 yards this year, which puts him 16th in the NFL.

He also ranks near the top in several deep ball categories, and in our estimation has become a genuine WR1. His 13.19 air yards per target is eighth in the NFL, meaning he’s winning downfield more than most receivers.

The Dolphins’ passing game isn’t what it used to be, but Waddle is the engine that makes it go at all. The next closest Dolphins’ receiver to Waddle in yards is Hill, who again hasn’t played since Week 4.

Waddle has a chance to make it, too. Most of the receivers having the best statistical seasons are in the NFC. Waddle ranks third among AFC receivers in yards and 11th in catches.

De’Von Achane, Running Back

Achane has been the Dolphins’ best player this season, and he’s probably the biggest reason the team has found an identity running the ball this season.

He ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (900), trailing only Jonathan Taylor, James Cook, and Jahmyr Gibbs. Achane has also chipped in 54 catches for 370 yards through the air this season.

It’s not ideal to see him lead the team in receptions, but that’s not Achane’s fault. He’s making the most of his opportunities and helping keep the Dolphins’ offense on schedule.

He’s also seen a significant improvement in his contact balance and vision this season, two things he struggled with a lot in 2024.

Although Achane is deserving, he is behind Taylor and Cook in the AFC. The other thing to consider is a lack of name recognition. Someone like Derrick Henry could finish behind Achane in most major categories and still beat him out in the voting.

Jordyn Brooks, Linebacker

Brooks has been the team’s defensive MVP this season. He’s on pace to have the second-most tackles by a Dolphins linebacker in a single season, and he’s been incredibly solid across the board.

He leads the league in tackles, is fourth in tackles against the run, and is toward the top of the off-ball linebacker list in tackles for loss. Brooks suffered from playing behind the team’s young defensive line early in the season.

A lot of those tackles came from cleaning up their misses, but as that group has gotten better, Brooks has started to make more impact plays in the backfield.

He’s even added some punch in the pass-rush department, recording 11 QB pressures and 2.5 sacks this season.

There’s a solid chance Brooks gets the nod for the AFC, too. Roquan Smith is usually a shoo-in, but he’s been battling injuries all year.

Aaron Brewer, Center

For the past two seasons, Brewer has flown under the radar as one of the NFL’s best centers. Jason Kelce made a name for himself because of his elite mobility, and while Brewer isn’t as good as Kelce, he’s got that type of athletic ability.

Brewer’s athletic profile allows the Dolphins to run one of the more creative running and screen game packages in the NFL. He’s also taken some major strides in pass protection in South Florida.

This season, Brewer hasn’t allowed a single sack and has given up just 10 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Becoming a big-time name at center is tough, and Brewer has a lot of competition in the AFC. Creed Humphrey (Chiefs) and Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens) will get a ton of consideration.

Patrick Paul, Offensive Tackle

This was a toss-up between Paul, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and punter Jake Bailey. Fitzpatrick is the one with the most name recognition, but we’d argue that Paul’s season has actually been the most impressive.

The second-year tackle has started in every game this season after only starting in three games last season. He had to fill the shoes of Terron Armstead, one of the most consistent tackles in recent memory.

Paul has allowed just two sacks and 12 pressures this season, and the Dolphins leave him on an island quite a bit. With injuries on the right side of the line, Miami tends to slide help that way.

Paul has held his own against Myles Garrett earlier this season, allowing zero pressures in the Dolphins’ loss. The only real blemish for Paul has been his uneven run blocking, but that’s also a product of playing next to a struggling rookie.

He lacks the name recognition to get voted in, but Paul is playing Pro Bowl-caliber football as just a second-year player.

