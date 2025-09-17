All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Final Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins will have a couple of players back for their game against the Buffalo Bills

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in December 2024.
Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (25) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in December 2024. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will have a couple of players back for their Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills, but, no, one of them won't be Darren Waller.

The veteran tight end will make it 3-for-3 in games missed at the start of his Dolphins stint after being ruled out on the final injury report. What it means in the big picture remains to be seen, but Waller was listed as a limited participant at practice all week, with Wednesday again being an estimation because the Dolphins conducted a walk-through.

The two players scheduled to make their 2025 season debut are running back Jaylen Wright and cornerback Ethan Bonner, who both were estimated as full participants and removed from the injury report. Wright and Bonner missed the first two games because of a knee and hamstring injury, respectively.

The Dolphins ruled out CB Storm Duck (ankle) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) Wednesday and listed three other starters as questionable. Those three are WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), LB Chop Robinson (knee) and DT Benito Jones (oblique).

Jones missed the Week 2 game against New England, while Robinson was injured early in the fourth quarter of the 33-27 loss. Waddle was injured against the Colts, was listed on the Week 2 injury report before being removed Friday, played against New England with seemingly no issues, but then resurfaced on the second injury report this week.

All three players were estimated as being limited Wednesday.

There was good news with center Aaron Brewer (hip) and wide receiver Malik Washington (thumb) both not getting a game status designation, meaning they'll be ready to go against the Bills.

THE BILLS REPORT

The Bills' injury report remained unchanged Wednesday after a walk-through, and the game status designations followed logic.

The biggest takeaway was defensive stalwarts Ed Oliver (ankle) and Matt Milano (pectoral) both ruled out for the game Thursday night.

The three estimated or listed as limited this week all were listed as questionable: CB Taron Johnson (quad), DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) and LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand).

Defensive back Jordan Hancock was listed or estimated as a full participant all three days despite a shoulder injury and had no game status designation.

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast.

