Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Panthers Week 5 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins conducted a walk-through Wednesday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) reacts after a play against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Two days after their first victory of the 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins replaced their first practice of the week with a walk-through, so their first injury report ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers was based on an estimation.

That estimation had two players listed as DNP (did not practice), two players we knew were dealing with some kind of an issue: CB Storm Duck and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Duck has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury he sustained in the opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Wilson sat out with a knee injury after head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier in the day he had a "procedure" done recently and the Dolphins were aware of it before they signed him off the New Orleans practice squad.

Two players were listed/estimated as limited participants, including TE Darren Waller, fresh off his dazzling Dolphins debut. Waller was listed with a hip/rest designation.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner also was estimated as limited after missing the Jets game because of a hamstring injury.

Two new players on the injury report are linebacker Jordyn Brooks (elbow) and guard Jonah Savaiinaea (knee), though both players were estimated as full participants.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle no longer is beginning the week on the injury report, and of course Tyreek Hill and Jason Marshall Jr. aren't on the injury report either after both being placed on injured reserve.

THE PANTHERS REPORT

Even though they played Sunday and not Monday night, the Panthers also conducted a walk-through Wednesday and their injury report also was based on an estimation.

And it was quite the list.

Carolina had five players estimated as DNP, including starting running back Chuba Hubbard (calf) and starting tackle Taylor Moton (rest). The others were TE JT Sanders (ankle), CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest) and DT Turk Wharton (toe).

Outside linebacker C.J. Wonnum was estimated as limited with a hip injury, while six other players were on the report but estimated as full participants.

Those six players were DT Cam Jackson (knee), OLB Pat Jones II (hamstring), WR Xavier Legette (hamstring), C Cade Mays (knee), rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan (calf) and DE LaBryan Ray (ankle).

Earlier Wednesday, the Panthers placed guard Chandler Zavala and wide receiver David Moore on injured reserve. Zavala took over as the starting right guard after former Dolphins starter Robert Hunt was placed on IR because of a season-ending biceps injury.

