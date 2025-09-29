All Dolphins

Dolphins Defender Headed to IR

The Miami Dolphins adjusted their roster for the Monday night game against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins 2025 fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr.
The Miami Dolphins made their weekly roster adjustments for a game day Monday, but this was a very short list.

The only two moves the Dolphins made involved kicker Riley Patterson and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

Starting with Marshall, the rookie fifth-round pick was placed on injured reserve because of the hamstring injury he sustained during the Week 2 loss against the New England Patriots.

Marshall already had been ruled out of the game against the New York Jets on Monday night, but now will have to miss at least three other games — against the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns — before he's eligible to come off IR for the Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Marshall becomes the third player placed on IR since the start of the regular season after guard James Daniel and tackle Austin Jackson.

With Marshall on IR, veteran Cornell Armstrong figures to handle the nickel corner position.

In addition, the Dolphins placed kicker Jason Sanders and offensive lineman Andrew Meyer on IR and designated them to return. They're both eligible to come off IR in time for the game against Carolina on Sunday.

With Sanders having to miss at least one more game — and possibly others — the Dolphins had to sign Patterson to the actice roster this week after he had used up his three practice squad elevations over the first three games.

This is a move that we knew was coming because head coach Mike McDaniel said last week that Patterson would remain the kicker while Sanders is sidelined.

Patterson is 2-for-2 on field goal attempts this season, with kicks of 40 and 44 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

With Patterson now on the 53, the Dolphins didn't make a single practice squad elevation for the game against the Jets, which should be looked at good news when it comes to cornerback Ethan Bonner.

Bonner was added to the injury report Saturday with a hamstring and listed as questionable and Storm Duck already was ruled out with an ankle injury, but the Dolphins not elevating a cornerback would suggest he'll be in the lineup against the Jets.

With Bonner, the Dolphins will have five cornerbacks available against the Jets, the others being Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Cornell Armstrong and JuJu Brents.

THE DOLPHINS' 2025 PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1 at Indianapolis — K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)

Week 2 vs. New England — K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (2nd)

Week 3 at Buffalo — K Riley Patterson (3rd), S Jordan Colbert (1st)

Week 4 vs. N.Y. Jets — None

