Dolphins Game Day Mailbag: Is Running the Ball the Key vs. Ravens
A special Miami Dolphins On SI game-day mailbag before Miami faces the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium in the Week 9 Thursday night game:
From Lloyd Heilbrunn:
We've heard a lot of praise about how helpful it was to have Smith on the sideline. I'm curious if he took over for, whomever the mysterious person was that had the previous responsibility for getting position groups into the game, while he was there...
Hey Lloyd, first off, while I’m not questioning whether it was helpful to have Frank Smith on the sideline, understand all the questions about its effect came after a Dolphins victory. The question is whether anybody would have said anything after a loss even if it did help. Position coaches are responsible for getting their right guys on the field, with wide receivers coach Robert Prince taking responsibility for an issue in the New England game.
From Jorge boyd:
Hi Alain, I think to win this game aside from having to have a great defensive effort to control Henry and Jackson, the Dolphins are going to have to be able to run the ball and control the clock and I would like to know what are your thoughts on my comments.
Hey Jorge, that absolutely would be a path to success in this game, but the Dolphins aren’t going to be able to stick to the running game if they fall behind by a couple of scores. I think the offense is more than capable of having success in this game, but the biggest key for me is for the defense to control Lamar Jackson to some degree.
From Ed Helinski:
With the trade deadline looming, which Dolphins are untouchable on this roster? And which ones may have a new address next week?
Hey Ed, I addressed the trade deadline in an earlier story, but the reader’s digest version here is Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips should be the two most likely players to be moved, followed by Matthew Judon and Rasul Douglas. As for untouchables, understanding that a great offer makes anyone “touchable,” I’d start with Patrick Paul, Jaylen Waddle, the rookie draft picks and maybe De’Von Achane, though he’s in line for a big contract extension after this season and that might make him expendable at the right price.
From Jayco:
For our next head coach, do you prefer a first-time coach or one with previous experience?
If I say it depends on the coach, that would be punting on the answer, right? OK then, my first choice would be a proven veteran, such as what New England did with Mike Vrabel. Then it would be a newcomer with promise, followed by a mid-level retread.
From Jeb Hudson:
Do any other teams play 2 Thursday night games? Not counting Thanksgiving.
Hey Jeb, your answer is four teams if we included the kickoff game between Philadelphia and Dallas. The other two teams with two scheduled Thursday night games are the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.
From Crash Jensen:
Should Miami play Cover-0 or blitz Jackson often? He has been rattled in the past by blitzing; however, this secondary might not be able to handle the extra pressure… Thanks Poup for all your FREE content and keen insight!
Thanks Crash, there are a couple of factors at play why that strategy probably wouldn’t work anywhere near as well as it did in 2021. The first is that the Dolphins indeed don’t have two cornerbacks right now as good as they had in 2021 with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. The biggest reason is that Jackson is a better QB now than he was four years ago and his supporting cast is vastly superior.
From Mark Malbeck:
Hi Alain, I was pleasantly surprised when Miami used the 6th lineman. I wondered why they never used it since they have been searching for that good blocking tight end for years. Was this a desperation move or did a light come on for McDaniel? Will we see it more?
Hey Mark, maybe necessity is the mother of invention after all and McDaniel decided he needed a different approach with not only Tyreek Hill on IR but also now Darren Waller, which meant the passing game was going to be limited. It’s also important to note that this came with Julian Hill also out of the lineup because Mike McDaniel likes him very much and he is that blocking tight end you referenced in your question. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the sixth lineman again Thursday night because Hill again is out with his ankle injury.
From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:
So when Tyreek went down, a lot of things were said. Articles were written about how good Tyreek was and how irreplaceable he is and questioned what would Miami do without him. A lot of hyperbole surrounding the man. However, the Miami Dolphins not only have not missed a beat but they actually put up more points a game without him. By a pretty wide margin factually. How has the Dolphins offense found more success without him?
Hey Dana, the scoring average has gone from 18.7 points in the three full games Hill played to 22.8 in the four full games he missed, but we also have to consider the Dolphins got zero takeaways in those first three games and four in the last four. The Dolphins also are averaging slight more yards without him, but there’s a big drop-off in third-down conversion percentage, from 54.2 percent to 34. And I’d also point out the Dolphins’ best games offensively in terms of total yards, third-down conversions and passing yards all came with Hill in the lineup. Truth is, there hasn’t been much of a change in the offensive production so far, which is a good thing because, yes, Hill has been that dynamic of a playmaker.
From Brandon Quinn:
There are only a handful of QBs in this draft that could actually run a modern NFL offense as a dual threat or at the very least athletic enough to create - which is a must in today’s game. Sellers out of South Carolina, Oregon’s Moore and of course Mendoza. I’m even looking at maybe drafting this Haynes King and hoping he can out-Josh Allen Josh Allen. We’re going to have a top 10 pick. We need to get our guy this offseason and stop worrying finally about Tua’s feelings, regardless of his contract, right? He’s an expensive Alex Smith at best next year?
Hey Brandon, he would be an uber-expensive Alex Smith, but that indeed is a good QB comp for me. I fully get where you’re coming from, I just don’t know whether the Dolphins will be ready to make that move given the way the organization has operated in the past.
From Lee Nixon:
Hi Alain
Another Question from the UK. After the way the Dolphins season is progressing in 2025 and the clamor for MM's and CG's heads, I began thinking of Stephen Ross' statement after the 2024 season and looking forward to 2025. Maybe I'm delving too deep into the wording but not once did it say "we need to make the playoffs in 2025" or "we need a playoff win in 2025." It spoke of the necessary changes to build and sustain a winning team that's capable of winning championships. Could this speak to a change of philosophy in building from the trenches, shedding unwieldy contracts, to cease going after high-priced free agents (that also cost premium draft picks), developing and keeping good players and maintaining a heathy cap situation, etc., all of which the dolphins have tried to do this year? Don't get me wrong, I'm not advocating keeping MM or CG, but there again, I don't own the Dolphins and SR has often been reluctant to start anew. I'm just not sure that cleaning house is something that will necessarily happen and will depend largely on the remaining nine games and fans appetite (by way of game attendance and merchandising etc.) for retaining the GM and Head coach. Thoughts?
Hey Lee, as I read your question, I found myself nodding at every point you were making. And, yes, I do agree that it’s not necessarily a slam dunk that there will be changes if the Dolphins don’t make the playoffs this season.
From John Flora:
Any chance we see Daniels or Jackson before the bye week? I would like to see what the offense could be with a full-strength O-line.
Hey John, that’s the great mystery, isn’t it? While Mike McDaniel has revealed at the start of every week that neither has been ready to return, the issue of timetable has not come up. So we really don’t know when to expect either player back. But we’ll keep asking at the start of a week.
From Spar:
Ok Poup, how bout this: Which scenario suggests more so that Grier & MM are not brought back: 1) players are dealt at the deadline or 2) no transactions are made?
Hey Spar, not sure I’d go ahead and try to read too much into it, but of your two scenarios, I would think no trades might be the better indicator. Again, I strongly caution against trying to make assumptions based on the trade activity or lack thereof.
From Noel b one:
Heard any feedback from players about Thursday night games and the tortures of two games in four days? I've seen a lot of zombie ball in 4th QTR of Thursday night games. This has to be brutal for those nursing injuries....
Hey Noel, gonna be honest and tell you I haven’t really asked lately because more often than not you’re going to get players telling you they’re just playing the schedule they were handed, like Benito Jones said this week. I know generally speaking that players indeed do not like those games because of the toll they take on their body, but they’re not going away anytime soon and it helps them make more money, so there’s that.
From Colin Crabb:
Hi Alain, the Dolphins played a complete game finally. Tua had a run game to complement him. How sustainable is this going forward and would you envisage us being shut down again by better teams like the Ravens, Bills, etc. Cheers for your hard work.
Hey Colin, yes, I would think the Dolphins would start off trying to use the same strategy offensively, but it's obviously not going to work to the same degree as it did against Atlanta. Also remember that game circumstances will play a role in what the Dolphins can do and should do offensively.