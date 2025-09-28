All Dolphins

Dolphins-Jets Week 4 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 3. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will look to get their first victory of the 2025 season when they face the also-winless New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Jets

Claire Brennan: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Jets

Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Jets

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Jets

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Jets 24, Dolphins 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Jets 27, Dolphins 24

Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 27, Jets 24

Nate Davis: Jets 23, Dolphins 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 26, Jets 25

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Dolphins 27, Jets 21

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Jets are playing hard and with some energy for defensive-minded rookie coach Aaron Glenn. They have shown a lot of life in two of three games and are better prepared to rebound from 0-3 than the Dolphins are. Glenn gets his first win in prime time while the Dolphins get closer to the end of the Mike McDaniel era.

Prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 20

ESPN

  • Matt Bowen: Dolphins
  • Mike Clay: Dolphins
  • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
  • Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins
  • Eric Moody: Dolphins
  • Jason Reid: Dolphins

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Jets

  • Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Dolphins 24, Jets 16
    • Chris Simms: Dolphins 23, Jets 20

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 24, Jets 23
    • Tom Blair: Jets 24, Dolphins 21
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 25, Jets 20
    • Gennaro Filice: Jets 21, Dolphins 20
    • Dan Parr: Dolphins 28, Jets 26

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: This is one of the dog games of the week. These two are both 0-3 and playing bad football. Miami has added rest after playing on a Thursday and it is at home. The Jets are playing consecutive road games. Look for the Dolphins to win it as the offense plays a little better. 

    Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

    The Athletic

    Joe Buscaglia: Jets
    Chad Graff: Dolphins
    Larry Holder: Dolphins
    Josh Kendall: Jets
    Nick Kosmider:     Dolphins
    Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
    Josiah Turner: Dolphins

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: While the Dolphins lost again in Week 3, they at least were competitive against the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills and gave themselves some reason to feel optimistic moving forward. There are no circumstances under which anything other than a victory will be acceptable against the 0-3 Jets, to the point where the idea of major changes coming in the event of a loss shouldn't be dismissed. Simply put, there are no excuses whatsoever and the Dolphins might as well blow everything up if they wind up 0-4. The Jets do have some talented players, but they're at the beginning of a new era with Glenn and remaining uncertainty at quarterback with Fields, who needs to prove he should be their long-term solution. The Jets' calling card in recent years has been their defense, but they're one of the three teams — along with the Dolphins and Washington Commanders — without a takeaway this season. There's no reason the Dolphins shouldn't score points in this game and the defense needs to make things happen for once this season. The Dolphins should have a clear advantage in this matchup, but at this point they'll take a win however they can get it.

    Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 20

