Dolphins-Jets Week 4 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to get their first victory of the 2025 season when they face the also-winless New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Jets
Claire Brennan: Jets
Mitch Goldich: Jets
Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Jets
John Pluym: Jets
Matt Verderame: Jets
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Jets 24, Dolphins 20
Nick Brinkerhoff: Jets 27, Dolphins 24
Chris Bumbaca: Dolphins 27, Jets 24
Nate Davis: Jets 23, Dolphins 20
Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 26, Jets 25
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Dolphins 27, Jets 21
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Jets are playing hard and with some energy for defensive-minded rookie coach Aaron Glenn. They have shown a lot of life in two of three games and are better prepared to rebound from 0-3 than the Dolphins are. Glenn gets his first win in prime time while the Dolphins get closer to the end of the Mike McDaniel era.
Prediction: Jets 24, Dolphins 20
ESPN
• Lindsey Thiry: Jets
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 24, Jets 16
- Chris Simms: Dolphins 23, Jets 20
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Dolphins 24, Jets 23
- Tom Blair: Jets 24, Dolphins 21
- Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 25, Jets 20
- Gennaro Filice: Jets 21, Dolphins 20
- Dan Parr: Dolphins 28, Jets 26
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is one of the dog games of the week. These two are both 0-3 and playing bad football. Miami has added rest after playing on a Thursday and it is at home. The Jets are playing consecutive road games. Look for the Dolphins to win it as the offense plays a little better.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 17
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Jets
Chad Graff: Dolphins
Larry Holder: Dolphins
Josh Kendall: Jets
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Zack Rosenblatt: Dolphins
Josiah Turner: Dolphins
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: While the Dolphins lost again in Week 3, they at least were competitive against the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills and gave themselves some reason to feel optimistic moving forward. There are no circumstances under which anything other than a victory will be acceptable against the 0-3 Jets, to the point where the idea of major changes coming in the event of a loss shouldn't be dismissed. Simply put, there are no excuses whatsoever and the Dolphins might as well blow everything up if they wind up 0-4. The Jets do have some talented players, but they're at the beginning of a new era with Glenn and remaining uncertainty at quarterback with Fields, who needs to prove he should be their long-term solution. The Jets' calling card in recent years has been their defense, but they're one of the three teams — along with the Dolphins and Washington Commanders — without a takeaway this season. There's no reason the Dolphins shouldn't score points in this game and the defense needs to make things happen for once this season. The Dolphins should have a clear advantage in this matchup, but at this point they'll take a win however they can get it.
Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 20