Setting the Stage for the Week 4 Dolphins-Jets Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look for their first victory of the 2025 season when they face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night in a battle of winless teams.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 4 Dolphins-Jets matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-3) vs. NEW YORK JETS (0-3)
- Date: Monday, September 29, 2025
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Weather Channel Forecast: The temperature in Miami Gardens between 7 and 11 p.m. ET on Monday is expected to be between 81-84 degrees with partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rai nin the 8 p.m. hour.. The wind is expected to be 9-12 mph.
- TV: ESPN/CBS Miami
- Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Katie George (sideline), Pete Schrager (sideline)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — CB Storm Duck (ankle) and CB Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) are out; CB Ethan Bonner (hamstring) is questionable.
- Jets — CB Javon Brownlee Jr. (ankle) and Edge Jermaine Johnson II (ankle) are out; RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is doubtful
DOLPHINS-JETS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 60-57-1
Last Five Meetings:
- January 5, 2025 at New York — Jets 32, Dolphins 20
- December 8, 2024 at Miami — Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (OT)
- December 17, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 30, Jets 0
- November 24, 2023 at New York — Dolphins 34, Jets 13
- January 8, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 11, Jets 6
Series Superlatives:
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43, Jets 0)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 45, OT)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 16 points (1976 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Jets 0 ... 2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)
Connections:
- Former Jets Players with the Dolphins: S Ashtyn Davis, QB Zach Wilson, DB Elijah Campbell
- Former Jets Coaches with the Dolphins: Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, DB coach/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik
- Former Dolphins Players with the Jets: CB Nik Needham (on practice squad)
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Jets: WR coach Shawn Jefferson, Assistant DB coach Dré Bly
JETS SCOUTING REPORT
The Jets have gotten off to a similar start to the Dolphins, not only because of their 0-3 record but because their defense has been surprisingly disappointing and they had a chance to win two of their games — in their case in the opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers (34-32 loss) and against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Where the Jets differ from the Dolphins is they don't have a head coach who came into the season maybe on the hot seat, but rather a first-time head coach in former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. The issues on defense have included injuries and big-name players like Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner not stepping up enough to make a difference. Offensively, the Jets have been very inconsistent, starting with quarterback Justin Fields, who will be back in the lineup against the Dolphins after missing the Tampa Bay game because of a concussion.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
Despite coming up short at the end, the Dolphins offense had some good moments each of the past two games and this Jets defense will be without two key starters in this one, Johnson and linebacker Quincy Williams, who was placed on IR during the week. The Jets also haven't found a suitable replacement for free agent departure D.J. Reed at cornerback, with newcomer Brandon Stephens off to a rough start. The Buffalo Bills also ran all over the Jets in Week 2, so this could be an opportunity for the Dolphins running game to make a difference. On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins maybe will find a way to get a takeaway against Fields, who has been a talented runner but erratic during his time in the NFL.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
After watching the Dolphins losing their first three games, it's unclear there are major issues with this team, whether it be at quarterback, the offensive line, the pass rush, the secondary, you name it. We're at a point where we can take nothing for granted with this team. Specific to this matchup, Fields had one of the best performances of his career in his only meeting with the Dolphins, which came during the 2022 season when he was with the Chicago Bears when he set an NFL record for rushing yards in a game by a quarterback with 178 along with throwing three TD passes. The Jets have a good running game, and stopping the run has been an issue for the Dolphins.
FINAL DOLPHINS-JETS PREDICTION
While the Dolphins lost again in Week 3, they at least were competitive against the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills and gave themselves some reason to feel optimistic moving forward. There are no circumstances under which anything other than a victory will be acceptable against the 0-3 Jets, to the point where the idea of major changes coming in the event of a loss shouldn't be dismissed. Simply put, there are no excuses whatsoever and the Dolphins might as well blow everything up if they wind up 0-4. The Jets do have some talented players, but they're at the beginning of a new era with Glenn and remaining uncertainty at quarterback with Fields, who needs to prove he should be their long-term solution. The Jets' calling card in recent years has been their defense, but they're one of the three teams — along with the Dolphins and Washington Commanders — without a takeaway this season. There's no reason the Dolphins shouldn't score points in this game and the defense needs to make things happen for once this season. The Dolphins should have a clear advantage in this matchup, but at this point they'll take a win however they can get it.