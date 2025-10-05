Dolphins-Panthers Week 5 Halftime Observations
What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Monday night game against the Carolina Panthers:
We'll start with the list of inactives, where the biggest news involved second-year running back Jaylen Wright being among those sidelined. It's been a rough start for Wright, who missed the first two games because of a training camp knee injury and then was active but didn't play the past two weeks. Also inactive were DT Zeek Biggers, injured CB Storm Duck, injured WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Quinn Ewers serving as the emergency third quarterback.
THE FIRST QUARTER
After the Panthers won the toss and the Dolphins received, they opened the game with Cole Strange at right guard for a second consecutive and, as expect, Malik Washington starting at wide receiver in place of the injured Tyreek Hill.
The first drive was notable for the fact that Tua's five completions went to five different receivers — Julian Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, Darren Waller and Malik Washington.
The one big play of the drive was the 34-yard completion from Tua Tagovailoa and Waller, a very simple pitch-and-catch down the middle of the field when the Panthers failed to cover Waller running down the middle.
The drive stalled on a third-and-11 from the Carolina 15 when Jonah Savaiinaea was beaten off the snap by Derrick Brown for a quick sack of Tua, who had no chance on the play. It was every bit as bad as the way Daniel Brunskill was beaten off the snap on the late interception at Buffalo, if not worse. Unfortunately, we've seen Savaiinaea fail in pass protection way too much early in his rookie season.
The Dolphins opened on defense with three off-the-ball linebackers, with Willie Gay Jr. joining Jordyn Brooks and KJ Britt.
The Dolphins forced an early incompletion when Zach Sieler broke through the line at the snap and got in Bryce Young's face immediately. Good to see from Sieler, who has been very quiet so far in 2025.
Make it four fumble recoveries in two games for the Dolphins, with Bradley Chubb the recipient of a freebie sack when Young bobbled the ball after faking a handoff on an RPO play. It's now four sacks in five games on the season for Chubb, who let's just say has been having good sack luck in 2025.
It was more Waddle and Waller on the second drive, the highlight a 6-yard completion from Tua to Waller on fourth-and-6.
The first quarter ended with a negative play, a 5-yard loss by Malik Washington on a shovel pass, but with the Dolphins in line to add to their 3-0 lead.
The offense, post-Tyreek, has been off to a very good start, and that's despite a running game that's not been producting. But Tua has been very sharp and the offensive line has given him good protection outside of the one sack.
THE SECOND QUARTER
And, sure enough, the second quarter starts with Achane making a great catch in the corner of the end zone to make it 10-0.
And here comes another takeaway with Minkah Fitzpatrick making a nice catch on an overthrown pass by Young in tight coverage. This was the first interception of the season for the Dolphins, who are taking advantage of playing bad offenses the past two games.
Waller again. Catches of 21 and 4 yards for the touchdown that makes it 17-0. This is prime Waller from the Raiders years we're seeing so far and there's no underestimating what that could do for the Dolphins offense.
Some leaks in run defense — again — on the next Carolina possession with runs of 11 and 14 yards by Rico Dowdle.
The Dolphins had a chance to apply a killer blow on fourth-and-4 from the Carolina 47, but it was close but no cigar again for Jaelan Phillips, who got quick pressure on Young, who found a way to keep the play alive until Tet McMillan got open for a 20-yard catch.
The drive ended with a Carolina touchdown to make it a 17-7 game. Jack Jones had very good coverage on the TD pass from Young to Xavier Legette, but was beaten by a great throw and catch.
The Dolphins' next possession was a three-and-out after a third-down sack where the offensive line failed to pick up a twist at the line (looked like Cole Strange was the culprit).
Punter Jake Bailey continues his strong work this season with a 56-yard punt that was high enough that it wasn't returned.
The run defense issues showed up again on the very next play when Dowdle broke tackles at the line of scrimmage, including one from Kenneth Grant, on his way to a 25-yard run.
That long run kick-started a drive that ended with a field goal at the buzzer, and just like that the Dolphins went into halftime leading by only seven when it looked like they were ready to blow out the Panthers.
So not bad overall, but disappointing finish.