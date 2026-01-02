Dolphins-Patriots Week 18 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Votes?

The Miami Dolphins will close out their 2025 season when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Clare Brennan: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Patriots

Gilbert Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Patriots

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Jarrett Bell: Patriots 31, Dophins 19

Nick Brinkerhoff: Patriots 31, Dolphins 20

Chris Bumbaca: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20

Nate Davis: Patriots 24, Dolphins 17

Tyler Dragon: Patriots 28, Dolphins 19

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20

Analysis: The Patriots would get home-field advantage with a win and a Denver loss. Miami has won three of its last five games, but the losses are blowouts. Still, Miami is 3-1 ATS as an underdog of 10 points or more and the Patriots could always pull starters.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 16

Matt Bowen: Patriots

Mike Clay: Patriots

Dan Graziano: Patriots

Pamela Maldonado: Patriots

Eric Moody: Patriots

Jason Reid: Patriots

• Lindsey Thiry: Patriots

Seth Wickersham: Patriots

Mike Florio: Patriots 30, Dolphins 20

Chris Simms: Patriots 31, Dolphins 14

Ali Bhanpuri: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20

Tom Blair: Patriots 27, Dolphins 17

Brooke Cersosimo: Patriots 28, Dolphins 20

Gennaro Filice: Patriots 27, Dolphins 19

Dan Parr: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17

Analysis: The Dolphins are playing for nothing, while the Patriots have a chance at the top seed. The cold weather has been a problem for Miami, and this will be a challenge in terms of motivation. Look for the Patriots to roll here as Drake Maye continues his quest for the MVP, but Miami will score with the running game.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Dolphins 19

Dan Santaromita: Patriots

Hannah Vanbiber: Patriots

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: Maybe it's not the same thing because there are no playoff ramifications involved for them, but pullling off a win in this game is the kind of signature moment McDaniel has lacked in his time as Dolphins head coach — the quality win late in the season on the road. The Dolphins came up spectacularly short in their last similar test when they fell behind 28-3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game that eliminated them from the playoffs before two late scores made the final margin more respectable. While few are ready to put New England in the legitimate Super Bowl contender category, the Patriots clearly have discovered some magic. New England isn't likely to be able to land the No. 1 seed, but playing for that home-field advantage in the second round is a big enough incentive that a letdown should be part of the equation here no matter what happens in Denver. The Dolphins haven't quit and won't in this game, but they just don't have enough to pull off the big upset in the end.

Prediction: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20

