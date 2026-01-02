Dolphins-Patriots Week 18 National Predictions Roundup: Any Miami Votes?
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins will close out their 2025 season when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Clare Brennan: Patriots
Mitch Goldich: Patriots
Gilbert Manzano: Patriots
Conor Orr: Patriots
John Pluym: Patriots
Matt Verderame: Patriots
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Patriots 31, Dophins 19
Nick Brinkerhoff: Patriots 31, Dolphins 20
Chris Bumbaca: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20
Nate Davis: Patriots 24, Dolphins 17
Tyler Dragon: Patriots 28, Dolphins 19
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Patriots would get home-field advantage with a win and a Denver loss. Miami has won three of its last five games, but the losses are blowouts. Still, Miami is 3-1 ATS as an underdog of 10 points or more and the Patriots could always pull starters.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Dolphins 16
ESPN
• Lindsey Thiry: Patriots
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Patriots 30, Dolphins 20
- Chris Simms: Patriots 31, Dolphins 14
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20
- Tom Blair: Patriots 27, Dolphins 17
- Brooke Cersosimo: Patriots 28, Dolphins 20
- Gennaro Filice: Patriots 27, Dolphins 19
- Dan Parr: Patriots 23, Dolphins 17
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are playing for nothing, while the Patriots have a chance at the top seed. The cold weather has been a problem for Miami, and this will be a challenge in terms of motivation. Look for the Patriots to roll here as Drake Maye continues his quest for the MVP, but Miami will score with the running game.
Prediction: Patriots 28, Dolphins 19
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Buccaneers
Chad Graff: Dolphins
Larry Holder: Buccaneers
Nick Kosmider: Buccaneers
Zack Rosenblatt: Buccaneers
Dan Santaromita: Patriots
Hannah Vanbiber: Patriots
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: Maybe it's not the same thing because there are no playoff ramifications involved for them, but pullling off a win in this game is the kind of signature moment McDaniel has lacked in his time as Dolphins head coach — the quality win late in the season on the road. The Dolphins came up spectacularly short in their last similar test when they fell behind 28-3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game that eliminated them from the playoffs before two late scores made the final margin more respectable. While few are ready to put New England in the legitimate Super Bowl contender category, the Patriots clearly have discovered some magic. New England isn't likely to be able to land the No. 1 seed, but playing for that home-field advantage in the second round is a big enough incentive that a letdown should be part of the equation here no matter what happens in Denver. The Dolphins haven't quit and won't in this game, but they just don't have enough to pull off the big upset in the end.
Prediction: Patriots 26, Dolphins 20
More Miami Dolphins Coverage:
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL